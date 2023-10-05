Which Bethesda Franchise Suits You Best? Find Out With This Quiz

What franchise are you most compatible with?

Bethesda Game Studios is so well known for its particular style of RPG that it can almost be its own sub-genre. Yet, despite the common threads uniting them, all three major franchises under Bethesda’s belt offer a pretty unique flavor of role-playing, each distinct from the other.

Take this fun quiz comprised of 10 deep psychological questions in order to finally determine once and for all which Bethesda franchise suits your personality best. You may think of this quiz as a helpful guide pointing you to your next immersive RPG to play, or as a unique kind of personality test. So, without further ado, let’s begin!

Which Bethesda Franchise Suits You Best? What gameplay scenario do you generally find more immersive and fun? Exploration. My favorite gaming moments are when I'm discovering new locations and charting territory that few before me have. Deeds of heroism. Nothing is more fun than being the hero of the story and saving the local town in need. Survival. Tense situations requiring resource management and quick wits provide the most exciting gameplay experiences. What are your weapons of choice? Prototype mini-nukes (that may or may not backfire) and rusted old knives are way more interesting than a boring old shield or a patented handgun. You need the most precise machinery available. Only guns that have been officially tested and verified by all the recognized colonies can be used by you and your crew. You'd rather just hit stuff with your hammer or slice things using a sword than fiddle with high-tech machinery. What is your expertise outside combat? Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite Crafting intricate designs and building useful things out of scraps and junk Managerial and administrate duties. Going hunting out in the great outdoors. Or just basking in the fresh air and enjoying a swim. Which room would you rather live in for a month? Potted plants lined up on the window sills, bearskin rugs, and brick walls adorning a rustic cabin off the grid. Spotlessly clean sterile walls surround this room. Holographic screens accompany every functioning object. Everything has a clean, uniform design...but it feels like those padded white rooms you hear about! 50s Americana adorns this stylish abode. Posters of hotrods, red neon lights, and shag carpeting make this the perfect retro getaway...if drugs and theft weren't so common. How often are you willing to relocate? Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite I'm a complete nomad. I'd rather live in an RV or a ship than in a mansion trapped in the same location any day. I love the process of looking at different properties and seeing which neighborhood is the right fit for me. A quiant little cabin at the edge of the town square is ideal. Anywhere as long as I can lend a hand in its construction. It's not really my house unless I helped build it. What music do you prefer? Image Source: Zenimax Online; Bethesda Game Studios Atmospheric pads and synth drones soar slowly through a spectrum of harmonies. It almost sounds like you're perpetually inside a planetarium. Bluegrass, old time rock' n' roll, and big band music goes perfect with any roll-playing session. A bard with a lute can create the perfect song for an adventurer like you. Likewise, Nordic chants and martial drums inspire brave feats worthy of song. What do you tend to value more? Image Source: Bethesda You often think about the future and what humanity can become rather than past failures and enigmas. What matters is the here and now. If we're not focused on surviving during the present, there may be no future. Reminiscing on ancient texts and studying enigmatic relics is not a waste of time. Studying the prophecies of the past fulfills a much grander plan laid out to us by the Fates. What kind of power would you rather be responsible for? Image Source: Bethesda You are the only one with access to nukes in the setting. You are the only one who can take down dragons in the setting. You are the captain of a spaceship. You may be a small fish in a big pond, but so is everybody else. What kind of people do you prefer to surround yourself with? Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite Down-to-earth simple folk. Surround yourself with the brightest and most talented people and you'll go far in life. I try to hang out with people more intelligent than myself. I'm usually where help is needed most. The disadvantaged and sick need me, so I'm often around people less fortunate than myself. What antagonistic force would you rather go up against? Image Source: Zenimax Media; Bethesda Ancient deities from myth and legend Human science experiment gone wrong There is no clear "bad guy". Who ends up going against you depends on circumstance and choice Continue Continue Play again

