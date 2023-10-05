Which Bethesda Franchise Suits You Best? Find Out With This Quiz

Bethesda Game Studios is so well known for its particular style of RPG that it can almost be its own sub-genre. Yet, despite the common threads uniting them, all three major franchises under Bethesda’s belt offer a pretty unique flavor of role-playing, each distinct from the other.
Take this fun quiz comprised of 10 deep psychological questions in order to finally determine once and for all which Bethesda franchise suits your personality best. You may think of this quiz as a helpful guide pointing you to your next immersive RPG to play, or as a unique kind of personality test. So, without further ado, let’s begin!
Which Bethesda Franchise Suits You Best?
What gameplay scenario do you generally find more immersive and fun?
What are your weapons of choice?
What is your expertise outside combat?
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite
Which room would you rather live in for a month?
How often are you willing to relocate?
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite
What music do you prefer?
Image Source: Zenimax Online; Bethesda Game Studios
What do you tend to value more?
Image Source: Bethesda
What kind of power would you rather be responsible for?
Image Source: Bethesda
What kind of people do you prefer to surround yourself with?
Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite
What antagonistic force would you rather go up against?
Image Source: Zenimax Media; Bethesda
