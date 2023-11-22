Top 10 Best Steam Autumn 2023 Sale Deals

It’s that time of year again. With every Steam sale comes the opportunity to crack open that wallet and start nabbing those games you’ve had your eye on for a while. Here are the best deals to get during the Steam Autumn 2023 sale.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (-40%, $38)

Image Source: EA

One of the bigger game releases of the year, Star Wars Jedi Survivor currently has a whopping 40% discount on Steam, making it one of the best games to pick up during the Autumn 2023 Sale. It’s a huge improvement over Fallen Order, with refined combat and parkour mechanics, and a fantastic, roguish story set in the Star Wars universe.

There’s plenty to love here, and even newcomers who haven’t played Fallen Order should still be able to enjoy this one.

Gotham Knights (-80%, $12)

Image Source: WB Games

Gotham Knights didn’t exactly get a very warm reception when it released earlier this year, and it’s easy to understand why. It’s not the great successor to Rocksteady’s Arkham series that everyone was hoping for, and the investigation mechanics in this game can often feel trite and shoehorned in.

That being said, there’s no denying that the production quality is top-notch, and the story also gets progressively more interesting as you keep playing. Being able to play as four iconic characters from the Batman universe and switch as you go is also a big part of the appeal. And for $12, this is a really good steal.

Cyberpunk 2077 (-50%, $26)

Image Source: CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 has officially joined the ranks of No Man’s Sky and Final Fantasy XIV for having one of the best comeback stories in gaming. It was poorly received at launch due to its bugs and technical issues, but CD Projekt Red continued polishing up the game, and all their efforts have culminated in the release of update 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion.

The bones of the game are still the same, but it’s so much more refined now with overhauled skill trees and new quests. The Phantom Liberty expansion also fleshes out the story further, giving us more insight into existing characters while introducing new, interesting ones.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (-75%, $15)

Image Source: Ubisoft

So you weren’t a fan of the old-school formula that Assassin’s Creed Mirage offered? Well, if you haven’t played Valhalla already, you’ll be glad to know that this game is currently 75% off in the Steam Autumn 2023 Sale. Sitting at $15, this is an absolute steal.

Personally, I’m not a fan of how overwhelmingly and unnecessarily large Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is, but the amount of game time you’re getting out of it is insane value for its current price point. You’re looking at upwards of 100 hours if you take your time doing side quests and exploring its large open-world, and this is an easy recommendation if you want a good open-world game to sink your teeth into.

Forza Horizon 5 (-50%, $30)

Image Source: Playground Games

Even for non-racing enthusiasts, Forza Horizon 5 should still be able to show you a good time. The Horizon sub-series is less focused on the pro-feeling race tracks, with more emphasis on driving through different environments and terrains.

Forza Horizon 5 offers up plenty of diversity in terms of the vehicles you can commandeer, along with a good variety of driving challenges and courses you can take on. It certainly doesn’t hurt that this is still one good-looking game.

Dave the Diver (-20%, $13)

Image Source: MINTROCKET

While the discount on Dave the Diver isn’t quite as huge as some of the other titles on this list, we felt it was still worth mentioning considering how damn good it is. It’s one of the best surprise indie hits of 2023, and offers a blend of various different genres: it’s a semi rogue-lite, it’s a fishing game, it’s a restaurant management game, it’s a farming sim!

Dave the Diver somehow strikes a delicate balance between all these different elements and still manages to deliver a fun, cozy experience unlike any other.

New World (-60%, $16)

Image Source: Amazon Game Studios

New World had a pretty rough start a couple years back, but Amazon Game Studios seems determined to keep improving it over time. With the release of seasons, paid and free expansions, New World is actually starting to look pretty decent.

Unlike most other MMOs, this doesn’t require a subscription fee either, so you can just pay the $16, jump in and check it out, and decide if it’s worth investing more time and money in.

EA FC 24 (-50%, $32)

Image Source: EA Sports

For all the casual soccer enthusiasts out there, EA FC 24 is currently 50% off on Steam, making it a pretty attractive pickup, especially for such a new and recent game.

We’ll be the first to admit that it’s really not all that different from FIFA aside from the name change, and a lot of old mechanics are kept intact here. This should offer up a sense of familiarity for players who may have lapsed from FIFA fatigue for a bit, making it an easy one to jump into.

Overcooked 2 (-75%, $6)

Image Source: Team17/Ghost Town Games

An oldie but a goodie. Overcooked 2 is one of those games that always goes on sale, and its current offering in the Steam Autumn 2023 Sale makes it a very easy one to pick up. It’s a great friendship test, as you’ve no doubt heard by now, forcing you and your teammates to really coordinate and work together to get things done in the kitchen. If you haven’t bought it already, really, what are you waiting for?

Remnant 2 (-30%, $26)

Image Source: Gunfire Games

Another solid indie hit of 2023, Remnant 2 is one that surprised us, especially considering that the first game was kinda mediocre. Often described as a Souls-like with guns, that’s a fairly reductive way of referring to the game, as there’s so much more going on here.

Remnant 2 offers up procedurally generated maps, where every player’s starting point will be different. There’s different types of loot to pick up, and the gunplay itself is crunchy and satisfying. It recently got a DLC release as well, so now’s a good time to check it out.

And those are our picks for the best deals to check out during the Steam Autumn 2023 Sale. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more gaming-related news.