Top 10 Best PS Store Black Friday 2023 Sale Deals

The holiday season is upon us and video game deals are ripe for the taking. Steam is famous for its seasonal sales, but PlayStation has surprised us this year with many of its best exclusives at the lowest price ever. The Black Friday PlayStation Store sale ends on November 27 at 11:59 PST, so strike the iron while it’s hot! Here are our carefully selected picks for the best PS Store lack Friday deals.

God of War Ragnarok ($39.89, -43%)

Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War Ragnarok marked the apocalyptic finale of Kratos’ Norse arc and was one of the best games in 2022. The storytelling reaches its zenith in the series with this entry. The visuals and spectacle are made all the more grandiose utilizing the PS5’s graphical prowess. God of War Ragnarok has been notoriously hard to find on sale over the past year. $39.89 is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it in its lifecycle, making this one of the best deals on the PlayStation Store’s Black Friday sale.

Resident Evil 4 Remake ($39.59, -34%)

Resident Evil 4 Remake is a 2023 Game Awards GOTY nominee, and for good reason. It’s a perfect remake of one of the most beloved games of all time. Capcom nailed it with this one, unlike their underwhelming attempt with Resident Evil 3. This technically marks the lowest sale price for Resident Evil 4 Remake since its launch. The last console sale for this was $40.99 back in September. We don’t foresee another sale until Winter and Spring, so now’s a great chance to relive Leon and Ashley’s adventurous romp in full PS5 splendor.

Mortal Kombat 1 ($48.99, -30%)

Released just a couple months ago, Mortal Kombat 1 is a 2023 GOTY contender for best fighting game. The brand new Kameo system is tremendous fun and the story is a twist on the original’s lore in interesting way and more cinematic ways.

This Black Friday sale marks the first real big discount that Mortal Kombat 1 has had at a healthy 30% off. Mortal Kombat 1 would make for a perfect holiday gift, or even just a great party game for get-togethers with those who can stomach the most gruesome fatalities in the series.

EA FC 24 ($34.99, -50%)

Image via EA Sports

A whopping 50% off for the new totally-not-FIFA game is a good deal, objectively speaking. Many sports game enthusiasts regard this entry quite highly, despite some expected repetition. It’s certainly one of the more positively received soccer games in recent memory. If you’ve been a FIFA fan but fell off the series, now might be a good time to come back and give it another kick. EA FC 24 may never get a deal as good as this before the next one comes out.

Street Fighter 6 ($39.59, -34%)

Image Source: Capcom

Street Fighter 6 set the fighting game community ablaze when it launched in June of this year. It marked one of those very rare occasions when pretty much everyone who played it agreed on its high quality. It wouldn’t be presumptive to say that Street Fighter 6 is the most positively recieved game in the series to date.

This is yet another game at its lowest price since release with this Black Friday Sale. Street Fighter 6’s base price of $59.99 is cheaper than Mortal Kombat 1’s base price of $69.99, further reducing the price with this discount. It’s well worth it since there’s so much game here to sink your teeth into. The new created character campaign mode, inclusion of mini-games, and the all-around quality make this one of the most impressive fighting games in the last decade. Whether you’re a fan of the genre or a newbie, there’s a ton of interesting content here to welcome you in.

Hogwarts Legacy ($41.99, -40%)

Image Source: Portkey Games

Hogwarts Legacy had a wild ride since its launch back in February. But controversy and crazy expectations aside, it’s a satisfying game set in the Wizarding world. Hogwarts Legacy is another one of those high $69.99 price point games, so we’re glad to see its price go down 40% for Black Friday. The dialogue choices and wizarding school role-playing can be fun for both Harry Potter fans and gamers wanting something a bit different.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage ($39.99, -20%)

Image Source: Ubisoft Entertainment

20% off may not seem like a big deal, but it’s nothing to sneeze at for a major release that just came out in October. Considering that and the fact that its base price is just $49.99, the discount to $39.99 is really attractive. This low cost of entry may be the deciding factor for Assassin’s Creed fans on the fence about this more compact adventure.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage eschews the gargantuan open worlds of Valhalla and Odyssey and instead returns to basics with assassinations in tight alleyways. Reviewers generally say it’s a solid game through and through, even if it’s a bit dull compared to the likes of the Ezio trilogy. This is the first real time the game’s been discounted, so we don’t blame you for wanting to get back in the animus to try the newest AC out.

Dead Space ($34.99, -50%)

Image Source: Electronic Arts

Last December saw the release of a faithfully done Remake of the original Dead Space. The game was overshadowed by others at the time, but it’s generally regarded as a masterpiece in the way it polishes up the original and enhances its already tense horror.

This is another one of those games with the base $69.99 price. But with this sale at 50% off, you just can’t go wrong. Experience one of the best horror games around with modern PS5 technology under the hood. We won’t blame you for leaving the lights on while playing.

Need for Speed Unbound ($13.99, -80%)

Image Source: Electronic Arts

I’m a Need for Speed Unbound defender and proud of it. The game really changes a lot from the disappointing Ghost Games entries and marks a strong return for Criterion. The cell shaded graphics add a lot of visual flair to the characters and environments. Oh, and the campaign is the most properly difficult Need for Speed since Most Wanted. This is one of the most rewarding Need for Speed games and a racing game that deserves a bit more love than it gets. If you’ve been on the fence regarding Need for Speed for a while now, give this a shot while it’s 80% off.

Lies of P ($47.99, -20%)

Image Source: Neowiz Games

Finally, we have another very recent game release on sale now with the Bloodborne-inspired Pinochio action game, Lies of P. Yeah, it’s basically Pinochio Bloodborne, but it’s also got real meat on its bones to stand out from the ever-increasing Soulslike crowd. The boss fights in this are something you have to experience for yourself, even if the exploration isn’t nearly as strong as FromSoftware’s titles. Black Friday is the first time Lies of P has been on sale, so it’s the perfect opportunity to prove just how much you don’t suck at games again with this oddly charming Soulsborne game.

Honorable Mentions

Final Fantasy XVI ($41.99, -40%)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ($41.99, -40%)

Diablo IV ($41.99, -40%)

The Crew Motorfest ($41.99, -40%)

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition ($44.99, -25%)

Star Wars: Squadrons ($1.99, -95%)

Star Ocean: The Divine Force Digital Deluxe Edition (37.49, -50%)

Resident Evil Triple Pack ($11.89, -80%)

Wasteland 3 Colorado Edition ($12.49, -75%)

Bioshock: The Collection ($9.99, -80%)

Persona 5 Strikers ($17.99, -70%)

The Quarry ($17.99, -70%)

Sifu ($15.99, -60%)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition ($11.99, -80%)

The next PS Store sale likely won’t be until the end of the year, so now’s the perfect time to pick up some games you missed when they first launched.