10 Iconic Locations We’d Love to See as Tracks in Disney Speedstorm’s DLC

Image Source: Gameloft

Disney Speedstorm was recently released in early access, and although it came out with nine authentic tracks based on childhood classics like Beauty and the Beast, Hercules, and Monsters, Inc., it’s not too soon to daydream about future maps that could be added to the game.

Either for a themed season or post-launch DLC, the possibilities are endless for Gameloft with Disney’s extensive list of properties at their disposal. Toy Story and Lilo & Stitch, for example, were already teased in the Founder’s Packs trailer as two upcoming maps to be released. With so many more memorable movies, here are the 10 locations that any Disney fan would love to visit in Disney Speedstorm.

10. Arendelle from Frozen

Image Source: Walt Disney Pictures via Disney Wiki

One of the most exciting parts of Disney Speedstorm is their creative vision when putting together the maps, allowing fans to drive through the best locations shown in each movie in one track. Traveling from Arendelle Castle all the way to Elsa’s ice palace could certainly be a chill experience.

Frozen already has a scene reminiscent of a race, when Anna and Kristoff are chased by wolves while riding Kristoff’s sleigh. Even though there’s a snowy location on the Monsters, Inc. map, it would be entirely different to bring a fully ice-themed world to the game. Elsa’s icy effect on Arendelle could also provide an interesting challenge for racers, making it a slippery track that could cause even more chaos.

9. The Hundred Acre Wood from Winnie the Pooh

Image Source: Walt Disney Pictures via IMDb

Although Winnie the Pooh fans may have exhaustively explored the Hundred Acre Wood in the Kingdom Hearts franchise, we’ve never seen it as a racing track. That would be a fun change to one of the coziest lands in all of Disney movies.

The team at Gameloft already proved they’re capable of bringing more cartoonish maps to life in the game, such as the Silver Screen track based on Steamboat Willie. The Hundred Acre Wood could possibly even top that track as the cutest world in Disney Speedstorm. For this map, a funky remix of The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers would be a necessity.

8. Agrabah from Aladdin

Image Source: Walt Disney Pictures via Disney Wiki

Agrabah is already full of vivid color and personality, and let’s not forget its iconic locations that would make for a picturesque location. Its color palette alone makes it worthy of its own map in Disney Speedstorm.

Imagine driving through Agrabah where Aladdin ran through the streets after stealing a loaf of bread, while a remixed version of One Jump Ahead plays in the background. It would be thrilling to travel from the sandy streets leading to the Sultan’s Palace, then all the way into the Cave of Wonders, where Aladdin first met the Genie. Fans would also have a tough time choosing a new main if Aladdin, Jasmine, and the Genie were added as racers.

7. San Fransokyo from Big Hero 6

Image Source: Walt Disney Pictures via Disney Wiki

Every racing game needs an intense track that makes players feel like they just got off a roller-coaster after reaching the finish line, and I can’t think of any other place but San Fransokyo from Big Hero 6. Directly based on real-world San Francisco, the high-tech city of Hiro Hamada and his friends could be a great-looking addition to Disney Speedstorm.

There are so many locations from Big Hero 6 that could be included in this map, like the San Fransokyo Institute of Technology, Fred’s Manor, Krei Tech Industries, and Akuma Island. This track could also be full of neon city lights and plenty of technology, with city buses and other vehicles used as obstacles.

6. Motunui from Moana

Image Source: Walt Disney Pictures via Disney Wiki

The tropical track is a must in any kart racer, like the classic DS Cheep Cheep Beach in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It would be no different with Disney Speedstorm if Moana and Maui made their way into the game.

Besides the possibilities in Motunui island, like exploring the Cavern of Wayfinders, why not race over the water with a nearby view of Moana’s tribe’s ships and the goddess Te Fiti on the horizon? They could also add some variety by allowing players to dive into the sea to speed through Tamatoa’s Lair. The song Shiny is already naturally upbeat and exciting, imagine what they could do with a remixed version.

5. Pride Lands from The Lion King

Image Source: Walt Disney Pictures via Disney Wiki

Back in 2003, Disney’s Extreme Skate Adventure proved that Mufasa’s kingdom is large in both size and content, letting players skate from the iconic Pride Rock to the creepy Elephant Graveyard. We’ve already experienced this map on a skateboard, but so much more can be done if it’s turned into a race track.

For example, the animals themselves could be used as obstacles for the racers – things could get tricky if we have to avoid a stampede all while trying to cross the finish line. Racing over a log while listening to a remixed version of Hakuna Matata would make this map feel even more complete. Just don’t ask me how they’d fit Simba and Scar in a kart…

4. Neverland from Peter Pan

Image Source: Walt Disney Pictures via Disney Wiki

Even though Neverland is one of the better-known locations from Peter Pan, it would be amazing to have racers flying past Big Ben just like in the movie, heading straight for the second star to the right.

There are so many elements from Neverland that could be included in this map, such as the Lost Boys’ home, the eerie entrance to Skull Rock where the ticking crocodile chased down Captain Hook, finishing off with the Jolly Roger ship where the last battle took place. This could also serve as Speedstorm’s equivalent to Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road by having everyone speed over rainbows to reach Neverland.

3. Halloween Town from The Nightmare Before Christmas

Image Source: Touchstone Pictures via Disney Wiki

A kart racing game is not a kart racing game without a spooky map full of skeletons and other horrors. If The Nightmare Before Christmas came to Disney Speedstorm, it would be a huge twist by having their map with monsters also be full of Christmas spirit.

Just like in the movie, we could start the race from Halloween Town and speed all the way to Christmas Town, where things start to get colorful. Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper The Nightmare Before Christmas map without being able to drive by the iconic Spiral Hill while a more trippy version of Jack and Sally’s song is played.

2. Sugar Rush from Wreck-It Ralph

Image Source: Walt Disney Pictures via Disney Wiki

Disney Speedstorm can have its own Mario Kart 8’s Sweet Sweet Canyon if a Sugar Rush-inspired track is added to the game. Originally inspired by the Cookie Land and Tart Top courses from old Mario Kart games, Sugar Rush is the racing game featured in the first Wreck-It Ralph movie, and also Vanellope’s homeworld.

Besides how colorful and tasty a Sugar Rush map could look, it has so many great points of interest as well, such as the Castle, the Candy Cane Forest, and the Diet Cola Mountain. Sugar Rush is literally supposed to be a racing video game on screen, so if Disney Speedstorm were to bring this track to life, they would make gamers feel like they’re actually part of the movie.

1. Atlantica from The Little Mermaid

Image Source: Walt Disney Pictures via Disney Wiki

Underwater levels are pretty common in arcade games in general, it’s just a matter of time before Disney Speedstorm surrenders to submerged tracks and submarine racers. With a live-action movie on the way, The Little Mermaid would be Disney’s best title to do so.

We could start out at the City of Atlantica and race all the way to the top of King Triton’s Palace, having fan-favorite locations as easter eggs on the way, such as Ariel’s Grotto, the Sunken Treasure Ship, and maybe even have a sneak peek at Ursula’s Lair. Don’t even get me started on the song options, The Little Mermaid has so many hits, this map could take the cake for best remixes in the game.

Those are our picks, but did we miss any? And what are yours? Sound off in the usual place down below.

