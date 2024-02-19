10 Games Like Skull and Bones That’ll Make You Feel Like a Real Pirate

Skull and Bones may very well be one of the most immersive pirate RPGs ever created, but it’s also wickedly expensive. If you don’t feel like taking out a second mortgage just to sail around as a virtual pirate for a few hours, then check out these swashbuckling games like Skull and Bones!

Recommended Videos

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Image Source: Ubisoft Montreal via IGDB

Well, you all definitely saw this one coming. You can’t have a list of games similar to Skull and Bones and not include Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag; Skull and Bones was originally created with the intention of being an expansion to Black Flag, after all.

In Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, players assume the role of Edward Kenway, a privateer-turned-pirate, as he sails the Caribbean seas during a golden age of piracy. As Kenway, players are encouraged to engage in high-stakes naval battles, sneak across enemy territories undetected, and uncover a conspiracy that spans across land and sea in a thrilling open-world adventure.

Sea of Thieves

Image Source: Rare via IGDB

If you saw the Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag coming, then there’s no way you didn’t expect to see this one on this list too. There’s just no denying the fact that Sea of Thieves is one of the very best games like Skull and Bones!

Sea of Thieves is an insanely popular multiplayer game where players explore a vast open world filled with islands, treasure, and rival pirates. Set sail with friends, embark on quests, engage in ship-to-ship combat, and live the pirate life to the fullest in this swashbuckling and immersive booty-looting experience!

ArcheAge

Image Source: XLGames via ArcheAge Official Website

ArcheAge is an MMORPG that was forgotten by some but still beloved by many. This game came out all the way back in 2013, but its frequent updates and expansions make it feel as though it just came out yesterday! Although this game isn’t solely about piracy, it still allows its players to live out their pirate dreams on the high seas through naval exploration, looting, plundering, and even custom shipbuilding!

Sail the seas as a swashbuckling buccaneer, plundering treasure, engaging in naval battles, and carving out your own empire. With dynamic open-world exploration and a robust player-driven economy, ArcheAge offers an immersive RPG experience like no other! Plus, it’s completely free to play, so what’ve you got to lose?

Tempest/Under the Jolly Roger

Image Source: Lion’s Shade via IGDB

Tempest and Under the Jolly Roger are technically the same game, just with different names. For whatever reason, this game was released under the name Tempest on PC and Under the Jolly Roger on console, so if you’re having trouble finding it in your e-shop, that may be the reason.

Tempest/Under the Jolly Roger plunges players into the heart of piracy, where they command their own ship, assemble a fearsome crew, and navigate the treacherous waters of the Caribbean. Engage in intense pirate battles over stolen booty, hunt for buried treasure, and establish your legacy as a legendary pirate captain in this thrilling open-world adventure!

ATLAS

Image Source: Instinct Games via IGDB

ATLAS, a self-proclaimed “ultimate pirate experience,” is one of the best games to play if you’ve been looking to get into more pirate RPGs, especially if you’ve been looking for games like Skull and Bones.

From the developers of ARK: Survival Evolved comes ATLAS, a game that beckons adventurers to a vast open ocean where they can live the life of a pirate on a grand scale. Command massive ships, explore uncharted islands, and engage in epic naval battles against both AI-controlled creatures and other players. With endless opportunities for exploration, conquest, and adventure, ATLAS offers a true pirate’s paradise on the high seas.

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue

Image Source: Ubisoft Sofia via IGDB

Other than Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed: Rogue and its remastered version are easily the best games like Skull and Bones on the market right now. Assassin’s Creed Rogue invites players to experience the flip side of the conflict, as they step into the boots of Shay Patrick Cormac, a former Assassin turned Templar.

Set during the Seven Years’ War, players can explore the icy waters of the North Atlantic as they hunt down their former brethren and navigate the treacherous seas in pursuit of redemption and revenge. With pulse-pounding warfare and an intensely morally grey storyline, Assassin’s Creed: Rogue offers an incredibly unique perspective on Assassin’s Creed’s classic Assassin-Templar conflict.

Sea Dogs: Caribbean Tales

Image Source: Akella via Steam

Sea Dogs: Caribbean Tales is the very definition of an oldie but goodie. This game was released all the way back in 2006, and although the graphics may seem a little outdated, its frequent updates and constant gameplay improvements keep the game’s fighting pirate spirit alive and well!

Sea Dogs: Caribbean Tales immerses players into a virtual golden age of piracy, offering a rich blend of naval combat, exploration, and swashbuckling adventures. Players are free to set sail across the Caribbean as a daring privateer, navigating treacherous waters, engaging in fierce battles, and forging alliances in pursuit of wealth and glory!

King of the Seas

Image Source: 3DClouds via Steam

King of the Seas is an ARPG that doesn’t get nearly the credit it deserves. This game may not be as massive as some of the other pirate experiences on this list, but it’s still an impressive game considering the size of the team that created it.

King of the Seas thrusts players into a thrilling voyage of high-seas exploration and daring, sea-soaked adventures. Take the helm as a courageous captain, braving perilous waters, engaging in exhilarating naval clashes with rival pirates, and unraveling a sprawling conspiracy that imperils the very fabric of your maritime dominion!

Blackwake

Image Source: Mastfire Studios Pty Ltd via Steam

If you enjoy games like Sea of Thieves, then you’ll definitely like Blackwake! Just like Sea of Thieves, Blackwake is a multiplayer FPS focused on naval exploration. Players can create their own ship, build their crew of swashbuckling sailors, and sink every ship that dares to oppose them!

Blackwake throws players into the heart of chaotic naval battles in an immersive, massive multiplayer experience. While assuming the roles of a real crew aboard a pirate ship, players must coordinate with their crew to navigate stormy seas, engage in fierce cannon battles, and plunder enemy vessels. With its dynamic gameplay and intense focus on teamwork, Blackwake offers an exhilarating voyage through a chaotic age of piracy!

Shores of Plunder

Image Source: Snowchimp Interactive via Steam

Honestly, Shores of Plunder doesn’t get talked about nearly enough. This game is the very definition of underrated, especially if you love getting down on that booty-thieving action with your friends. Its visuals may not compare to Skull and Bones’ much, but just trust me; visuals are the last thing that you’re going to be focusing on in this game.

This pirate-themed party game allows its players to battle up to four of their friends, fend off hordes of unforgiving enemies, and amass their fortune in the vast expanse of the seven seas. While some players may prefer to build their wealth the honorable way (or at least as honorably as piracy gets), others may decide to resort to dirtier tactics, like stealing gold from their opponents in cutlass-swinging sword fights. Whatever sort of pirate you decide to be, you’re in for the pirate adventure of a lifetime with Shores of Plunder!

And that’s it for our list of games like Skull and Bones! If you didn’t find a game on this list that made you feel like a true pirate, then I’m sorry, but there’s just no hope for you. These games offer the greatest pirate adventures on the market; who needs Skull and Bones anyway?? For more great pirate game recommendations, check out Twinfinite’s piece on the best Pirate Games, ranked from scurvy to swashbuckling!