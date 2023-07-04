10 Best Gaming Legends Series Skins in Fortnite, Ranked

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

One of the best ways to convince new people to play Fortnite is by telling them all of the possibilities, such as having Kratos and Ryu on the same team. Or even Chris Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy fighting back-to-back against a zombified squad. What started as a small and colorful battle royale a few years ago is now a playground full of infinite characters and this unique place where you will see crossovers among the most unusual IPs. After rating the best Marvel and DC skins, it’s now time to rank the best Gaming Legends Series outfits in Fortnite. We’ll stick to one person per franchise since many of them have multiple great skins.

10. Sakura (Street Fighter)

Image Source: Epic Games via Fandom

Street Fighter is one of the community’s favorite collabs in Fortnite and with good reason. With 6 outfits in the game at the moment, the partnership between Capcom and Epic Games started with Ryu and Chun-Li back in 2021 and collects some of the best cosmetics in the whole Gaming Legends Series.

First introduced in Street Fighter Alpha 2, Sakura made her way into Fortnite during Chapter 3: Season 2 in a bundle along with Blanka. Her cheerful vibe was brought right to the battle royale with the classic student uniform and the gym outfit from Street Fighter IV. Buying Sakura separately also grants the player the reactive Hanakaze Clawback bling and Sakura’s Victory Sway emote.

9. Ezio Auditore (Assassin’s Creed)

Image Source: Epic Games via Fandom

If you’re looking for an elegant yet deadly outfit to go explore the island, Ezio Auditore’s is the one. One of the most iconic characters from Assassin’s Creed was released in the Item Shop during Chapter 3: Season 1 to promote the series’ latest game at the time, Valhalla.

From the hood to the boots, the outfit is incredibly detailed and faithful to the original seen in Assassin’s Creed II. Ezio also has a built-in emote that allows players to summon the infamous Hidden Blade, the signature weapon of the Assassin Brotherhood. If you’re not a fan of the hood in the version shown above, there’s also the option to remove it — giving this one a bonus point for being a little customizable.

8. Doom Slayer (DOOM)

Image Source: Epic Games via Fandom

One of the most anticipated collabs in Fortnite, Doom Slayer — or Doomguy if you like — landed on the island in Chapter 4: Season 1 and made it totally worth the wait. Based on the design from DOOM Eternal, the outfit was unlockable through the Battle Pass in that season.

Besides its size and the awesome textures, Doom Slayer’s highly detailed armor had a reactive feature when players aimed, perfectly imitating the most recent Bethesda games. Three other styles for it were available for players to grab after completing the Battle Pass, including an entirely black costume. The full set for Doom Slayer had some great cosmetics overall, such as the Crucible Blade pickaxe, the Cacodemon glider, and the Fall To Their Doom contrail.

7. Lara Croft (Tomb Raider)

Image Source: Epic Games via Fandom

Another Battle Pass skin, the protagonist of the Tomb Raider series was part of Chapter 2: Season 6 and a perfect match to that season’s adventurous theme. It may look too simple for some people, but the work behind Lara Croft’s skin pays a singular tribute to this beloved franchise with each style being inspired by a different era of Tomb Raider.

While the default skin is based on the most recent trilogy, the second one is based on the games from the 2000s and the third style is a treat for the fans of the first games — by being as polygonal as possible. Lara Croft’s full set included the two-style Survivor’s Pack back bling, the Pry Axe pickaxe, and the Salvaged Chute glider.

6. Psycho (Borderlands)

Image Source: Epic Games via Fandom

The first collaboration between Fortnite and another game happened in 2019. Borderlands 3 was about to come out when a collab with Epic Games was announced, resulting in one of the battle royale’s best crossovers to date.

But let’s try to forget that awesome part of the map in cel-shading and focus on the Borderlands skin. Based on the Psychos, the deranged maniacs who roam Pandora since the first game, the Psycho Bandit outfit is simple yet incredibly faithful to its source material and has a pretty unique silhouette compared to other skins. I’d say it could have a cel-shading style to be even better, but the fact that they brought Claptrap as a reactive back bling that actually talks during matches makes up for it.

5. Jinx (League of Legends)

Image Source: Epic Games via Fandom

Arcane was a game-changer for video game adaptations to other forms of media. The animated show by Netflix is based on the world of League of Legends and makes use of stylized 3D animation to tell the story of the two sisters Vi and Jinx. Fortnite did the right move by adding both characters to the Gaming Legends Series in Chapter 2: Season 8.

Although Vi and her cosmetics are great as well, we will stick to her chaotic sister for this list. More slender than most skins, the Arcane Jinx outfit has quite an authentic look, especially the color pallet that makes her stand out in matches. The blue hair with the long braids has surprisingly great physics as well, working pretty smoothly when she’s in action blowing other players up.

4. Kratos (God of War)

Image Source: Epic Games via Fandom

Epic Games caught everybody by surprise in Chapter 2: Season 5 when Kratos was announced to be coming to the Item Shop as their first collab with PlayStation Studios. It still haunts me to see the freaking God of War doing the Taco Time emote after getting a Victory Royale, but it’s undeniable how good he looks in the game.

Based on the acclaimed 2018 game, the bearded Kratos designed by artist Raf Grassetti was brought to Fortnite with impressive accuracy — remember the scar on the belly from God of War II? A second armored style for Kratos exists but only for PlayStation 5 players. The Leviathan Axe is also a great addition to any gamer’s locker, with the built-in emote that lets players alter their default style to a runic one. The complete God of War set includes Mimir as a back bling and the Guardian Shield glider.

3. Aloy (Horizon)

Image Source: Epic Games via Fandom

I love it when a character that actually matches the game’s exploring and survival vibe is added, like Lara Croft or Indiana Jones. Aloy is one of those. The protagonist of the Horizon series seems to have taken a break from hunting machines for an adventure on the Fortnite island.

Aloy’s outfit is a super detailed recreation of her first appearance in Horizon Zero Dawn, and her cosmetics share the same merge of the technological and primal aesthetics the series got popular for. Aloy was released during Chapter 2: Season 6 and also has a second style exclusive for PlayStation 5 owners called Ice Hunter Aloy. Her full set includes the Blaze Canister back bling, Aloy’s Spear, and the wild Glinthawk glider.

2. Leon S. Kennedy (Resident Evil)

Image Source: Epic Games via Fandom

Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield were the first Resident Evil characters to star in Fortnite back in 2021. Since then, fans were begging for Leon S. Kennedy to become a purchasable skin as well, even when the remake of Resident Evil 4 wasn’t yet a thing. It may have taken a while but fans could finally play with Leon not just in the remake of one of the best Resident Evil games but also in Fortnite.

Added in Chapter 4: Season 2, Leon’s skin may look too basic for a non-gamer, being just a guy in a tactical suit with well-maintained hair, but for long-time fans, it’s kind of surreal to have him in another game after so many years, especially Fortnite. The outfit is entirely based on the remake model and brings Leon’s combat knife as his pickaxe. I’m not going to lie, I’d love it if he had a second style with the classic leather bomber jacket from the intro, but Leon is too much of a favorite character of mine to be left out of the top three.

1. Ciri (The Witcher)

Image Source: Epic Games via Fandom

After the successful trilogy of games, a card game, and a Netflix live-action show, the world of The Witcher finally came to Fortnite with Geralt of Rivia as part of Chapter 4: Season 1 Battle Pass. Just two seasons later, he would be joined by his companions Yennefer and our favorite, Ciri.

It’s also a huge relief that they decided to go with their video game looks rather than the Netflix adaptation. Even though the other Witcher skins look fantastic too, Ciri stands out because of her intense dark makeup, messy (yet stylish) updo, and outfit that almost looks copied and pasted from The Witcher 3. For those who are willing to shell out on the bundle, her Basilisk glider also looks epic in-game and will go well with many other fantasy-themed skins. Sorry to our girl Yen and Geralt, but his child of surprise just has to take the win here.

About the author

Starleen Rivera Starleen is a freelance writer for Twinfinite and has been writing for entertainment sites for the past four years. She has a degree in Liberal Studies from SUNY Purchase. Some of her favorite games include Fortnite, Marvel Snap, and Disney Dreamlight Valley. If she's not gaming, she can probably be found drinking hot chocolate and reading a scary book. More Stories by Starleen Rivera

Related Posts