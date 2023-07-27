Top 10 Best Games in TV Shows & Movies We’d Love to Play

Fictional products like Duff beer in The Simpsons, or even fake movies like Stab in the Scream franchise have always been a huge part of entertainment. Even though real-life games have appeared in famous movies, like the time Thor played Fortnite in Avengers: Endgame, many video games have also been made up for the screen. From Disney animated movies to Black Mirror, many fictional games were invented either to make a good original story or just to poke fun at something that already exists. Some were more creative than others, and some just aimed to be hilarious. Some of the games on this list had actual titles released simultaneously with their original media. Still, just like the Wonka bars from Willy Wonka in the Chocolate Factory, it’s just not as magical in the real world. With that said, let’s check out the best games in TV shows and movies that we’d love to play — and we mean the exact version from the screen, not a cheap knockoff.

Bonestorm and Dash Dingo (The Simpsons)

Image Source: 20th Century Fox

With over 30 years of history, The Simpsons have many fictional IPs within their yellow universe. Some of their fictional gaming industry was already explored in The Simpsons Game (2007), with levels like Grand Theft Scratchy and Medal of Homer making fun of actual successful game franchises. Still, we never got the chance to experience Bonestorm or Dash Dingo.

Bonestorm is the game Bart steals from the Try-N-Save store on Christmas day since his mom wouldn’t buy it for being too graphic. Bonestorm is clearly a parody of the fighting games from the 90s, like Mortal Kombat and Bloodstorm, which were always considered extra violent and quite bloody for kids. Dash Dingo, on the other hand, is a parody of Crash Bandicoot featuring a dingo and lots of Australian stereotypes in 3D adventures. Dash Dingo is also one of Bart’s games, but Lisa becomes addicted to it when she has to stay home after a cold.

Burgerboss (Bob’s Burgers)

Image Source: 20th Century Fox via Fandom

Burgerboss is the arcade machine that Bob buys for his restaurant as a way to earn more money from customers in the fourth episode of Season 2. Bob unexpectantly became obsessed with the game, just like in his high-school days when he used to be the best at it.

Highly inspired by Super Mario Bros., including its classic NES cover, Burgerboss is a 2D platformer where you become Burgerboss himself and have to chase the ingredients for the perfect burger in the most challenging maps. Considering the simplicity of this one, I’m surprised it hasn’t already been made yet. I’m sure its addictive qualities would certainly transcend from the show to the real world.

The OASIS (Ready Player One)

Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on a book of the same title, the movie directed by Steven Spielberg takes place in the near future and follows a teenager on his search for an easter egg in a worldwide video game. Many will remember Ready Player One by the awesome cameos from different IPs, featuring characters from Overwatch, DC Comics, and more.

It’s through a VR system similar to the ones we have today that people in 2045 get to experience the OASIS (Ontologically Anthropocentric Sensory Immersive Simulation), the massively multiplayer online simulation game created by James Halliday and Ogden Morrow. The most exciting aspect of OASIS: you can be anyone and do anything you want. And no, we didn’t forget about Ready Player One: OASIS Beta, the VR game by Directive Games that tried to bring the same immersion as the movie, but let’s be real, we might need to actually wait until 2045 for an experience like the movie.

Jumanji (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)

Image Source: Columbia Pictures via IMDb

You may prefer the original Jumanji from 1995 starring Robin Williams, but you can’t deny that Welcome to the Jungle had a perfect reimagining of the series by turning the peculiar board game into a magical video game.

In the soft reboot released in 2017, four teenagers in detention are cleaning their school’s basement when they find an old gaming console with Jumanji in it. They’re suddenly transported to the game as brand-new characters with their own special skills and have to beat the game from the inside if they want to go back to the real world. While the idea of physically going inside your favorite game sounds amazing, the life-or-death aspect of it might be a little too intense for most people — but I think it would be the ultimate hardcore mode.

Buzz Lightyear: Attack on Zurg (Toy Story)

Image Source: Walt Disney Pictures

When it comes to action figures in the Toy Story universe, Buzz Lightyear is one of the most highly desired. Other than being an iconic character, he had an animated show, a live-action movie, and of course his own video game. We were introduced to Buzz Lightyear: Attack on Zurg at the very beginning of Toy Story 2 in what’s probably the best intro in the whole series.

The movie starts with Buzz invading Zurg’s planet in an action sequence that pays tribute to many classic movies like Indiana Jones and Star Wars. When he finally gets to face his antagonist, Buzz is quickly obliterated by Zurg’s gun and we see ‘game over’ on the screen, revealing that everything was part of Buzz Lightyear: Attack on Zurg, played by Rex on a Super Nintendo system. One level in the Toy Story 3 game was inspired by this genius intro, but it obviously didn’t look as good or as fun as in the Pixar movie — also, it would be even more epic to experience the game in full.

Sugar Rush (Wreck-It Ralph)

Image Source: Walt Disney Pictures via Fandom

The reason why Wreck-It Ralph got so popular, especially the first and best movie, is because it takes place entirely in video games. There are many great original titles within the series; Fix-It Felix, Jr., Hero’s Duty, TurboTime, etc, but none look as fun — and yummy — as Sugar Rush. After all, who doesn’t love a kart racer?

Sugar Rush is the colorful kart racing game where Ralph meets his sidekick Vanellope. The game is ruled by King Candy and has ten sweet-styled competitors racing against each other through the challenging laps of the candy-themed island. In the original Wreck-It Ralph timeline, the Sugar Rush arcade machine was released in 1997, but this would no doubt be a hit if it came out on modern consoles.

Roy: A Life Well Lived (Rick & Morty)

Image Source: Adult Swim via Fandom

This bizarre yet interesting original game from Rick & Morty appeared for the first time in the second episode of Season 2 and intrigued fans because of its unconventional walkthrough.

Roy: A Life Well Lived is a virtual reality life simulator game in which the player takes the role of Roy, a completely normal human being, and has to live his life, making decisions for him and controlling all aspects of his life, having the score based on how many years he survives. It’s so immersive that it feels like you’re actually living another life, but once the VR glasses are removed you’d find only a few minutes have passed. If this game truly hit shelves, it would be almost like an intensified version of The Sims, except you’d only control one person.

Ninja Ninja Revolution (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World)

Image Source: Universal Pictures

If Hero Ninja Fighting Game 3D and Dance Dance Revolution had a baby, that game would be Ninja Ninja Revolution, the frenetic dancing game featured in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World played by Scott and Knives Chau.

The game consists of correctly hitting the directions shown on the screen while the music plays, just like any dancing game you find at your local arcade, but with the addition of other ninjas trying to kill you, needing more than just ability with your feet to conclude the stages. Scott and Knives are shown playing Ninja Ninja Revolution twice in the movie and they use some of their gaming abilities to defeat Gideon Graves, Ramona’s seventh evil ex-boyfriend. There are plenty of dancing games out there, but the aspect of fighting and dancing combined is enough to give Just Dance a run for its money.

Dress Me (Clueless)

Image Source: Paramount Pictures

Anyone who was a child in the early 2000s likely spent hours playing Barbie dress-up games after they were done taking care of their Neopets. Many of us have outgrown those websites, but I think if Cher’s Wardrobe app were available to the masses then things would change.

While in the movie, it’s more of a helpful dressing tool than a game, as we can see Cher putting on different outfits on her computer, and the site tells her whether her selected look is mismatched or stylish. Personally, though, I think I would have way too much fun seeing how different clothes look on me without actually having to try them on — especially if I could virtually try on clothes I haven’t bought yet. Cher’s Dress Me game would probably be the most convenient of them all.

Untitled Playtest Game (Black Mirror)

Image Source: Netflix via IMDb

Black Mirror is known for exploring how advanced technology can affect our lives, and they included video games, of course. Although most of these storylines end in a terrible way, it doesn’t necessarily mean the concept behind them is trash, some could be very exciting in real life.

In Playtest, from Season 3, Cooper is a thrill seeker looking for any kind of adventure that money can buy. At some point, he finds the offer to playtest this augmented reality game that brings to life your worst fears — without thinking, he jumps into it. This isn’t for everybody, but horror enthusiasts like me would love this game if it existed. Just imagine selecting whatever you’re afraid of and experiencing it in real life, such as the intensity of being chased by Jason Vorhees, or being able to overcome any anxieties. Of course, this is one of those games that would certainly need its quirks worked out before anyone would want to play, considering the horrific ending of the episode.