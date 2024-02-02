Best Digimon Games Available Right Now, Ranked

Looking for a new or nostalgic Digimon game to try out this year? We've got the best picks of both kinds for you.

Digimon doesn’t get nearly the attention Pokemon does, but that’s okay because it has its own group of fans that support it. If you’re a fellow Digimon lover or Pokemon isn’t for you, you might want to check out the best Digimon games available right now.

6. Digimon World: Dawn and Dusk (2007)

The sequel to the original Digimon World DS, the Dawn and Dusk games are fun if you like the specific characters that it offers. Many of them are from the Digimon Xros Wars anime, so you’ll see some familiar cameos.

Gameplaywise it’s nothing unique and the story is pretty forgettable, but it’s still a fun thing to play, and way better than some of the other World sequels. It’s perfect for people who like the mechanics of World but want something closer to an RPG.

5. Digimon World (1999)

Got an old PlayStation in the house? You might have to go to a few used game shops to find it, but copies of the original Digimon World do still exist. Despite its age (and very typical PlayStation graphics), this game still has a following and the sequels that came after it never really held up to the original.

With classic creature raising mechanics, any true fan will enjoy this one. If anything, play it for the epic battle theme, very creatively named, Major Battle.

4. Digimon World: Next Order (2016)

Digimon World Next Order is essentially a remake of the World games but with a different story and the most recent new Digimon (at the time of its release). You get two Digimon at random and raise them to their full form, raising their stats and catering to their personal needs.

At the beginning, your Digimon will die when they get to a certain stage and then be reborn as different Digimon. The stronger you get, the higher the stage your Digimon will be able to get to. It’s a tricky game but definitely worth the challenge.

3. Digimon Story (2006)

Are you still loyal to your old Nintendo DS? Digimon Story takes everything you love about the series and puts it into portable console form. This was the first game that went out of the box of what players were familiar with when it came to Digimon games. It plays out like a nostalgic RPG Maker and even features some cameos from the Digimon Data Squad anime.

Some of the battle graphics are less than perfect, but that’s not what’s important here. Rather, the relevance is remembering that this game walked so ones like Cyber Sleuth could run.

2. Digimon Survive (2022)

Do you see Digimon as a franchise for kids? This game will absolutely change your mind on that. Even if you don’t consider yourself a visual novel person, Digimon Survive is one you should check out because it’s completely different from any other game in the franchise.

For one thing, it’s a horror game and isn’t at all afraid to be really graphic at times. It’s quite dark and pushes beyond the limits of everything you think you know about Digimon. This is for the fan with a special taste.

1. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth (2015)

Want the elements of Digimon turned into a Persona-like classic RPG? You have to play Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth if that’s the case. Cyber Sleuth leaves behind the mechanics of World and allows you to catch your own team of Digimon whose evolutions you can choose. Pursue the story as you investigate a mysterious illness called Eden Syndrome that’s plaguing people in virtual reality space.

Something that makes this game amazing is the side quests because the stories are just so well written that it makes you actually want to one hundred percent the whole thing. Don’t sleep on this, or its spin off Hackers Memory.