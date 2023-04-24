All 9 Disney Speedstorm Skills, Ranked from Worst to Best

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

In Disney Speedstorm, you can get boxes while racing that give you special skills to use. These skills are randomly summoned from the items you pick up while racing on the map, and they’re unique to the Racer you’re playing as. Only one of them is available to any Racer if they meet certain qualifications. There are nine different skills in Disney Speedstorm that characters can have, so let’s rank them all.

9. Boost Pow

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

An important part of Disney Speedstorm is managing your nitro fuel and boosting at the best times possible to overtake other racers. Boost Pow helps you do that by giving you additional nitro fuel so you can use your boost quicker (unlike its name suggests, it’s not an actual boost). You can charge it in order to get even more nitro fuel, which is a good option if you’ve just used all of your boost.

Unfortunately, while Boost Pow sounds good on paper, it doesn’t translate well. Nitro is pretty easy to constantly rack up in the game, so this feels almost pointless. I generally have full nitro/close to full nitro for the majority of the race, so this never seemed to do anything.

8. Shot Pow

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Show Pow throws a projectile that stuns an enemy when it hits them. This skill can bounce off walls, so it can be used strategically. By charging the skill, the projectile will target another racer. However, it doesn’t have a very long range. This skill can also be shot backward, but it takes a bit longer to cast this way. It also has a shorter range than if you were to use it regularly.

Shot Pow can be tricky to use, which is why it’s so low on this list. Having different cast speeds can be hard to time correctly when trying to hit an enemy, and I still haven’t succeeded without charging it. Considering the cast speed changes every time you level the skill up as well, Shot Pow ranks a bit lower than the other skills, and I found it one of the least effective options in my arsenal.

7. Hack Pow

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

One of the most annoying skills some Racers get is Hack Pow. When this hits a player, it mirrors their screen immediately. By charging the skill, it’s able to target another racer ahead of you, but it has a shorter range. You can also throw Hack Pow backward to create a wall that causes any enemy who touches it to get the mirrored effect.

Unfortunately, this skill isn’t going to be that great for too long. While it can be jarring immediately, it’s easy enough to adjust to after a few races (it only took me three races to fully grasp it). The consequences of getting hit don’t last long either, so it’s unlikely to help you close (or extend) the gap to racers ahead or behind you.

6. Bomb Pow

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

If you’re looking to blow up the other racers, then Bomb Pow is the perfect skill for you. The skill will stun any racers caught in the vicinity of where it lands, and it explodes immediately on impact. You can toss the bomb much farther by charging the skill. By throwing it backward, you can quickly catch opponents off-guard as it explodes extremely quickly.

The backward use of Bomb Pow keeps it from being the lowest offensive skill in Disney Speedstorm. Catching other racers off-guard is a good strategy to win, and I found myself using it that way more often than not.

5. Rush Pow

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

When you get Rush Pow, you’ll be able to basically mini-boost by pressing it. You can also charge it to get three, smaller mini-boosts instead. Each version of Rush Pow is helpful in specific situations, so make sure you’re choosing the right one for your race.

Boosts in Disney Speedstorm can make or break a race, which is why Rush Pow isn’t at the bottom of the list. However, the small boost Rush Pow gives you (if the item isn’t fully upgraded) isn’t enough to justify wanting over many of the other skills. I found that the three small boosts can be helpful for navigating through rough terrain quickly, which is why it can be helpful in certain situations.

4. Teleport

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

When you’re behind in the race, you get the chance to get the Teleport skill. This zooms you a short distance forward to help you get back in the race. If you charge the skill, then you can stun enemies that you hit along the way as well.

The fact that it moves you up on the track while also having the ability to stun enemies is pretty insane. However, the fact that it’s up to chance whether or not you get it keeps it out of the top spots. I found this pretty helpful. When I was racing, everyone switched places constantly. Teleport was great at bringing me back to the middle of the chaos and actually succeeding.

3. Fire Pow

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Set yourself on fire with Fire Pow. By doing this, you’ll be able to stun any enemy that you touch for a short time. By charging the ability, you can create a fiery inferno around you that stuns any enemy nearby. Fire Pow can also be used backward, which will create a fiery trail that stuns any other racer that touches it.

The versatility and ease of use makes Fire Pow stand out from the other offensive skills in the game. Creating a firey trail behind me and having notifactions pop up that I took out enemies was one of my favorite things about the item. However, it’s not strong enough to take on the crazy versatility that some of the other items have.

2. Cloak Pow

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

You can make yourself completely invulnerable and invisible with Cloak Pow. This lasts a bit longer than the standard Shield Pow. If you charge the ability, then it lasts even longer and stuns enemies when it runs out.

Cloak Pow may not be as busted as Shield Pow, but it’s another incredibly well-rounded skill that can be used offensively for a surprise. I found it incredibly satisfying to stun enemies when they’re least expecting it — nothing says “surprise” like popping up beside another racer and knocking them.

1. Shield Pow

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Shield Pow is exactly what it sounds like – you can use this skill to give yourself a shield that will protect you from any projectile skills thrown by other racers. However, unlike generic shields, Shield Pow can also stun another racer you run into if you charge the skill.

This is one of the best items in the game because of how versatile it is. It covers nearly everything you’d want in an item, and there aren’t many (if any) situations where you wouldn’t want to pull this in a race. It’s saved me from countless projectiles that would have cost me pole position in races, and saved me from the chaos of mid-pack in more times than I can remember. It might not be the most exciting item, but it’s certainly the most effective.

That does it for our ranking of all the weapons and items in Disney Speedstorm. For more helpful information about Disney Speedstorm, check out our guides on every racer and their unique skill, how to perform an aerial stunt, and all the classes in the game.

Related Posts