Why Did Jackie Leave at the End of My Life With the Walter Boys Season 1? Explained

Why Jackie Left at the End of My Life With the Walter Boys Season 1

In the final scene of My Life with the Walter Boys season 1, Jackie is seen leaving with her Uncle Richard on a plane back to NYC. Many viewers were left feeling baffled by this, as just a few scenes prior, she was shown kissing Cole in the barn after she had found the teapot that he’d fixed for her in her room.

Many had taken this as a sign that she’d finally chosen which brother she wanted to be with, and that it would eventually lead to a romantic relationship between them, but evidently, Jackie felt the need to leave them all behind instead. Although it wasn’t explicitly explained why she left (without even saying goodbye, no less), we can hazard a few guesses as to why she felt like she needed to leave.

Although it’s sometimes easy to forget, Jackie is still just a teenager in My Life with the Walter Boys. It’s clear from episode one that, despite her young age, Jackie has big plans for her future, and she may have seen her feelings for Cole as something that would get in the way of her future plans.

Additionally, although she is shown making rapid progress toward her mental health throughout the series, it’s clear that Jackie is still grieving over her lost family immensely. I’m no therapist, but jumping into a relationship right after a major traumatic event when you’re still just a teenager doesn’t seem like the healthiest idea.

It’s entirely possible that although Jackie clearly had feelings for Cole, she knew wasn’t ready to enter a committed relationship yet, and decided to leave so that she could focus on healing and growing as a person instead.

Of course, these are all just theories as to why Jackie left, as nothing has been confirmed just yet. Hopefully, we’ll get some real answers and some much-needed closure in season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys!