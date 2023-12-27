Does My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 Have a Release Date? Answered

My Life With the Walter Boys is the latest Netflix drama that fans of the genre are obsessing over, with the show taking a focus on protagonist Jackie, a recently-orphaned teen who relocates to live with her mothers best friend and her several sons on a ranch. Of course, with all of these boys in the mix, a love triangle or two has been stirred up, leaving fans desperately seeking a season 2. Don’t worry though, we’ve got all the answers on this topic, so follow along below.

Everything We Know About My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2

Luckily for fans of My Life With the Walter Boys, there’s more to come in the future. As of Dec. 19, 2023, Netflix officially confirmed that the show had been renewed for a second season, just a little under two weeks from its premiere on Dec. 7. The coming-of-age show has been immensely popular with fans of similar series, such as Never Have I Ever, and Heartstopper, two other successful Netflix titles.

Netflix has already started advertising this upcoming season of My Life With the Walter Boys as a ‘Team Alex vs Team Cole’ approach, meaning there’s certainly some Twilight-level love triangle confusion to come next. This will certainly be interesting following how season 1 ended, with Jackie fleeing to New York – will she make a return, or will the Walter brothers have to track her down? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

That just leaves one question – when is season 2 of My Life With the Walter Boys set to release? As of right now (Dec 2023) there is no confirmed release date set for season 2 of the show. This isn’t a surprise considering the series premiered not even a month ago, so it seems fans will have to just sit tight and keep an eye out for new information.

That's all you need to know about My Life With the Walter Boys season 2 and all the known details.