Who Does Tara Wind Up With in My Life With the Walter Boys? Answered

Jackie may be the star of the show, but that doesn’t mean Tara can’t get some love too. Keep reading to find out which lucky guy gets the chance to romance Tara in My Life with the Walter Boys!

Who Tara Gets Together With in My Life With the Walter Boys

Tara Jacobs may not be the main love interest of My Life with the Walter Boys, but that hasn’t stopped fans from obsessing over her love life anyway.

Tara Jacobs is the down-to-earth guidance counselor at Silver Falls High School, who tries her best to help Jackie adjust to her new life. Many fans fell in love with her kind and helpful personality and wanted to see her end up with someone who would make her happy, which she did! Kind of.

Although Tara is never explicitly shown entering a romantic relationship in My Life with the Walter Boys, there is a specific character that she’s obviously interested in dating. It’s relatively subtle (not really), but it’s clear that Nikhil Choudhry, the English and drama teacher, has caught Tara’s eye.

Image Source: Netflix

So although Tara doesn’t technically “end up” with anybody during the first season of My Life with the Walter Boys, it’s clear that the beginnings of a potential romance are blooming between the two characters.

Hopefully, we’ll see more of these two in the upcoming second season of My Life with the Walter Boys!

Will Tara and Nikhil Get Together in My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2?

Tara’s love life will, of course, likely take a backseat to Jackie’s in the second season, but that doesn’t mean she won’t be getting any romance at all. Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but it’s looking like Tara will definitely be getting together with Nikhil at some point during season 2.

Anyone with eyes can see that Tara’s got it bad for Nikhil in season 1, even if she doesn’t yet feel confident enough to confess her feelings to him. A conclusion to their on-screen chemistry is bound to come sooner or later in the second season.

Given their track record, Netflix will likely drag their budding pre-relationship stage out more than is strictly necessary, but Tara and Nikhil’s budding romance definitely can’t be ignored forever.

My Life with the Walter Boys is one of the most popular teen dramas on Netflix right now, which is why it sucks so hard that we have to wait so long for more episodes to be released.