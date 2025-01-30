Shellbound Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 30, 2025 Found a new code.

A title like this one doesn’t forgive mistakes, so make sure to learn controls before deciding to jump into the ruthless battleground. Round after round, weapon after weapon, and still no freebies that you’re craving? If so, visit this guide often and use all the available Shellbound codes whenever you can.

All Shellbound Codes List

Working Shellbound Codes

2000LIKES : 500 Scutes, 50 EXP, Weapon Skin Crate, and 1 Taunt Crate (New)

: 500 Scutes, 50 EXP, Weapon Skin Crate, and 1 Taunt Crate (New) 1000LIKES : 2 Taunt Crates

: 2 Taunt Crates 500LIKES : 1 Shell Crate, 200 Scutes, and 150 EXP

: 1 Shell Crate, 200 Scutes, and 150 EXP RELEASE: 500 Scutes and 150 EXP

Expired Shellbound Codes

There are no inactive Shellbound codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Shellbound

Redeeming Shellbound codes for free rewards is a short process with our specific instructions listed below:

Launch Shellbound in Roblox. Press the codes button at the bottom of your screen. Insert a code into the pop-up text box. Hit the Redeem button to claim freebies.

