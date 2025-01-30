Shellbound Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 30, 2025
Found a new code.
Recommended Videos
A title like this one doesn’t forgive mistakes, so make sure to learn controls before deciding to jump into the ruthless battleground. Round after round, weapon after weapon, and still no freebies that you’re craving? If so, visit this guide often and use all the available Shellbound codes whenever you can.
All Shellbound Codes List
Working Shellbound Codes
- 2000LIKES: 500 Scutes, 50 EXP, Weapon Skin Crate, and 1 Taunt Crate (New)
- 1000LIKES: 2 Taunt Crates
- 500LIKES: 1 Shell Crate, 200 Scutes, and 150 EXP
- RELEASE: 500 Scutes and 150 EXP
Expired Shellbound Codes
- There are no inactive Shellbound codes right now.
Related: Slime Slaying Online RPG
How to Redeem Codes in Shellbound
Redeeming Shellbound codes for free rewards is a short process with our specific instructions listed below:
- Launch Shellbound in Roblox.
- Press the codes button at the bottom of your screen.
- Insert a code into the pop-up text box.
- Hit the Redeem button to claim freebies.
If you want to grab more amazing gifts in similar titles, act now and check out our Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Jan 30, 2025 06:47 am