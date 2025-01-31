Forgot password
PokeWorld Codes (January 2025)

Use PokeWorld codes to get your hands on all the free goodies before they're gone forever!
Published: Jan 31, 2025 04:32 am

Updated: January 31, 2025

Looked for new codes!

No, this is not a poke-your-friend simulator—PokeWorld is a Roblox experience in which you enter the beloved world of Pokémon and complete your Pokédex. Conquer Roria by creating the best team in the world, facing all the trainers, and using PokeWorld codes if you run into difficulties!

All PokeWorld Codes List

PokeWorld Codes (Working)

  • There are no active PokeWorld codes right now.

PokeWorld Codes (Expired)

  • FreeBCap
  • GameUpYay
  • 6YearsOfPBB
  • MAINTENANCEOVER
  • GameUpJune
  • GameUpFrBro
  • BigSorryForDelay
  • BoogaBooga
  • B4dP0k3m0n
  • SorryForIssues
  • FreeBPSorryForDelay
  • FREEPOKE
  • Week3
  • Valentines2024
  • GameIsUpFully
  • GamesUPAugust
  • YayForPokemon
  • GameIsUpGuys
  • ThanksFor500K
  • TestingEnded
  • GAM3SUP
  • PurchasesBack
  • AudioIsBack
  • 1MilCode
  • GamesUpBaby
  • Feedback24
  • RobloxIsCool
  • EVENTS00N
  • NewGen9s
  • MerryChristmas24
  • 2xShinyStarters
  • HappyThanksgiving
  • GameBackSpeedrun
  • Ash
  • GameIsUpYay
  • Halloween2024
  • Sorry4Downtime
  • R0BL0XISC00L

How to Redeem Codes in PokeWorld

Redeeming PokeWorld codes is a little more complicated than in your usual Roblox experiences. Here’s what you need to do:

  1. Launch PokeWorld in Roblox.
  2. Play the game until you’ve defeated the first Gym Leader.
  3. Leave the gym and click on the RO-Powers tab on the left.
  4. Use the Type Here textbox to input a working code.
  5. Press Enter on your keyboard to get your freebies.

You’ve got to catch all the codes you can, so drop by our Roblox codes section and see what kinds of fantastic freebies you can find!

