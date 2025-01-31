PokeWorld Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 31, 2025 Looked for new codes!

No, this is not a poke-your-friend simulator—PokeWorld is a Roblox experience in which you enter the beloved world of Pokémon and complete your Pokédex. Conquer Roria by creating the best team in the world, facing all the trainers, and using PokeWorld codes if you run into difficulties!

All PokeWorld Codes List

PokeWorld Codes (Working)

There are no active PokeWorld codes right now.

PokeWorld Codes (Expired)

FreeBCap

GameUpYay

6YearsOfPBB

MAINTENANCEOVER

GameUpJune

GameUpFrBro

BigSorryForDelay

BoogaBooga

B4dP0k3m0n

SorryForIssues

FreeBPSorryForDelay

FREEPOKE

Week3

Valentines2024

GameIsUpFully

GamesUPAugust

YayForPokemon

GameIsUpGuys

ThanksFor500K

TestingEnded

GAM3SUP

PurchasesBack

AudioIsBack

1MilCode

GamesUpBaby

Feedback24

RobloxIsCool

EVENTS00N

NewGen9s

MerryChristmas24

2xShinyStarters

HappyThanksgiving

GameBackSpeedrun

Ash

GameIsUpYay

Halloween2024

Sorry4Downtime

R0BL0XISC00L

How to Redeem Codes in PokeWorld

Redeeming PokeWorld codes is a little more complicated than in your usual Roblox experiences. Here’s what you need to do:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch PokeWorld in Roblox. Play the game until you’ve defeated the first Gym Leader. Leave the gym and click on the RO-Powers tab on the left. Use the Type Here textbox to input a working code. Press Enter on your keyboard to get your freebies.

