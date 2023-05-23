Image Source: Roblox

Who doesn’t want to live forever? I’m pretty sure everyone has toyed with this idea in their head at some point. But in Gamentix’s latest grind ’em up, that’s going to be your ultimate goal. Unlike many other role-playing titles on Roblox, this incremental old-school RPG is largely text-based. But that doesn’t make it any less exciting! So, for those wondering what all the Paths to Immortality codes in Roblox are right now, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s dive in!

All Working Paths to Immortality Codes in Roblox

Sadly, at the time of writing, there are currently no active codes in the game right now. However, check back soon, as the developer has confirmed that codes will be coming to Paths to Immortality at some point in the future. To help you stay up-to-date with the latest codes in the title, why not join the game’s Trello page?

All Expired Paths to Immortality Codes

As you probably may’ve guessed, as there are no active codes in the game, there are also no expired codes, either.

How to Redeem Codes

Surprisingly, while we don’t have any codes yet, we do know how to redeem them when they arrive. Indeed, the game’s developer has stated that the title will use the chat box function as a method of redeeming codes. For those wondering how, simply follow these steps:

Launch Paths to Immortality on Roblox.

Tap on the chat box in the top-left corner.

In the chat box, type in a code exactly as it appears.

Press ‘Enter’ and the items or boosts will be added to your account.

So, what do you know. That’s everything you need to learn about what all the Paths to Immortality codes are right now in Roblox. For more RPG goodness, here are all the latest Wanderlands and Realms Simulator codes at the moment. Otherwise, why not browse our further coverage down below before you go?

