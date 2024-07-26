FC Mobile Official Image
FC Mobile Codes (July 2024)

Never forget where the offiside is with codes
It’s finally here. Soccer in the palm of your hands. The age of going to your friend’s place and using the crusty, dorito’s filled controllers are a thing of the past. If you want to enjoy mobile sports gaming to its full potential, use FC Mobile codes.

All FC Mobile Codes list

Active FC Mobile Codes

  • KNOCKOUTS: Special Reward (New)

Expired FC Mobile Codes

  • OPENSESAME

How to redeem codes in FC Mobile

If you want to redeem FC Mobile codes, follow our easy guide bellow:

  1. Visit the FC Mobile code redemption page.
  2. Log into your EA account.
  3. Enter the code in the black text box.
  4. Hit redeem and receive your goodies.

