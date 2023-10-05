While Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a pretty straightforward game for the most part, there are certain bits that may stump you, but that’s where we come in. If you’re wondering how to reveal the secret of the chamber in the Nehal’s Calling quest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here’s what you need to know.

Revealing the Secret of the Chamber in Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Nehal’s Calling)

After reuniting with Nehal, Basim will be tasked with investigating an oasis out in the desert. This will eventually lead you to a secret chamber at the bottom of the oasis, but this is where things get tricky. Your next objective will be to “reveal the secret of the chamber”, but the game doesn’t give you any hints as to what you should do next.

If you examine each of the stones in the chamber, you’ll see that you need a specific number of Mysterious Shards to activate each one and get the piece of gear it holds within. The only thing to note is that you’re not actually meant to get all of the required Mysterious Shards right away. These are collectibles that have been scattered all over Baghdad.

We’ve got a guide here detailing how to get them, but essentially, you’ll need to assassinate or pickpocket specific NPCs in Baghdad to accumulate these Shards. The point is that this is meant to be something you accomplish late-game, so don’t worry about completing Nehal’s Calling right away. At this point in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you should have access to other quests, and if you’ve only just killed your first main target, return to the Bureau to report to Roshan to access the rest of the main story quests.

That’s all you need to know about how to reveal the secret of the chamber in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.