How to Assasinate Al-Ghul in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

During the First Order mission in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Basim will be tasked to assassinate a slaver named Al-Ghul. Unfortunately, the man is quite paranoid, and he surrounds himself with numerous guards inside his palace. You must find a way to lure the man out of his hiding place to give you a chance to kill him.

How to Lure Al-Ghul Out in AC Mirage

You can lure Al-Ghul out by speaking to a merchant standing on the right side of the main gate. Basim will make a deal with the caravan leader, and you’ll need to steal a crate of spices from the palace.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Since there’ll be a lot of guards on the wall, you can enter the area through a secret entrance on the northwest side. You must dive into the small stream, and you’ll resurface inside Caravanserai. There will be an enemy standing right beside the exit, but you can easily assassinate him.

Next, you need to take the stairs to your right, which will take you to the top side of the wall. There will be two guards in this zone, but they’ll be standing still. You can safely sneak behind the two of them and assassinate them one by one.

Afterward, you must climb up the wooden ladder to reach the highest part of Caravanserai. Two more guards will protect this area, but one of them will be walking around.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

You need to stay on the ladder and wait until the patrolling enemy approaches you. Attract the man’s attention by whistling, and once he’s in the range, you can assassinate him. Then, you can easily dispose of the second guard by climbing on top of the building and performing an aerial assassination.

Afterward, you need to head south and climb on top of the railing. There will be two guards that you must kill in the next area. Luckily, one of them will be within your range, and you can perform another aerial assassination.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The second enemy will be standing on your right, and he won’t notice his friend dying. You just need to sneak behind him and stab him in the back. Once the area is clear, you can head down the stairs, where you will encounter another guard standing in front of the door.

Since the guard is out in the open, you must attract his attention by whistling. You need to hide behind the wall and wait for him to approach you. Be warned that there will be patrolling enemies near this area, and you must avoid alerting them of your presence.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

Once the guard is dead, you must head inside the room to your left. There will be a loot chest and the crate of spices you need to steal. Unfortunately, you will encounter two more enemies inside, and you must assassinate them in quick succession.

After you obtain the confiscated item, you can head back to the roof and jump out of Caravanserai. The caravan leader will be happy to see his crate of spices, and he’ll help you lure Al-Ghul out. Just stay close to the group, and the merchant will take you back inside Caravanserai.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

When the caravan leader stops walking, you need to immediately climb up the wall and return to the previously cleared area. Head toward the highest section of Caravanserai and walk to the wooden plank. The game will give you the prompt to assassinate Al-Ghul, and you’ll watch a cutscene where Basim hangs the slaver.

After assassinating Al-Ghul in AC Mirage, Basim will catch sight of his old friend Nehal. After speaking to her in Anbar, you’ll receive the Calling quest, where you must find the ancient place located somewhere north of Aqarquf Dunes.