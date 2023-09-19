Does Gojo Escape From the Prison Realm in Jujutsu Kaisen?

During the Shibuya Incident in Jujutsu Kaisen, Kenjaku sealed Gojo Satoru inside the Prison Realm. Although Gojo is considered the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer in the world, he cannot escape from the special-grade cursed object with his own power. While all hope may seem lost, there’s actually a way for Gojo to escape from the Prison Realm.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen!*

How Gojo Escapes From the Prison Realm

Gojo eventually escaped from the Prison Realm with the help of his students and Hana Kurusu. Their journey to free their teacher was very difficult, and they even had to participate in the brutal Culling Game. However, they also managed to gain the help of Hana, who could use the power of an ancient Heian-era sorcerer called Angel.

Angel has the ability to nullify all cursed energy, which is the perfect power to disable the barrier. In chapter 221, Hana used Angel’s cursed technique, Jacob’s Ladder, on the back of the Prison Realm. Since the group didn’t know Gojo’s mental condition, they decided to perform the unsealing at Jujutsu High training ground in Saitama prefecture.

Image Source: Gege Akutami and Viz Media

Although they broke the seal through the back gate, Gojo actually escaped from the front gate. Kenjaku had expected that Gojo would somehow break the Prison Realm and decided to throw the cursed object into the Japan Trench. He even placed cursed spirits as guards and put several layers of seals.

Unsurprisingly, Gojo escaped from Kenjaku’s traps unscathed and confronted the man directly. Sukuna decided to join the party, and the battle between the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer and cursed spirit began.

