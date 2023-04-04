When Does Lifeweaver Release in Overwatch 2? Answered

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

After what appears to be a problematic leak of information, Blizzard Entertainment and the Overwatch team have surprised us all with the reveal of the latest hero. This hero in question is a welcomed addition to the Support roster, originating from Thailand and operating under the alias ‘Lifeweaver.’ If you’re wondering when he’ll be available in the game, we have all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about when Lifeweaver will be added to Overwatch 2.

Now that everyone’s gotten their first glimpse of Lifeweaver, many players are already infatuated with his flower-themed design, charming aesthetic, and positive persona.

Luckily for those eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new Support Hero and wondering when exactly he will be added to the game, Lifeweaver will be available to play from the release of Season 4. While nothing has been confirmed yet, this is expected to go live on April 11, 2023, based on the end date for Season 3 and the durations of previous seasons.

Further details regarding Lifeweaver and his kit will be revealed on April 4, 2023, through exclusive interviews and impressions from those who had a chance to play test him during Season 4 Early Access.

While we certainly can’t wait to see everything the Overwatch team has in store, everything seems to have a blatant tie to flowers, from the mandala-shaped feature of his design to the single emoji posted just hours before Lifeweaver was announced. This certainly creates intrigue regarding his characteristics and abilities, which are hinted to be something quite different from past heroes.

That’s everything you need to know about when Lifeweaver will be added to Overwatch 2. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have plenty more topics regarding your favorite Overwatch heroes, so feel free to scroll down and look at our related links below for yourself.

Related Posts