Why Are Twitter Images Not Loading? Explained

Another day means another Twitter issue, and this time around, it’s images on the social media platform that aren’t loading properly. If you’re wondering why you can’t see images on Twitter, or whether you can do anything to fix it, we’ve got everything you need to know here.

Why Can I Not See Twitter Images?

At the time of writing, it appears as though Twitter is suffering from some technical issues which are resulting in a number of errors, including images not displaying properly on the social media platform.

Alongside this, some users cannot access this social media platform at all, while others are being greeted with an error message stating that their “Current API Plan Does Not Include Access to This Endpoint.”

Can You Fix Twitter Images Not Displaying Properly?

The first thing we’d recommend you try is to refresh your Twitter feed or the tweet that contains the image you’re trying to view. This may resolve the issue, especially if you’ve had it open for a while.

If this fails, chances are you’re just going to have to sit and wait for images to reappear, and for Twitter in general to start working properly again.

Twitter has suffered a number of technical issues and outages since Elon Musk acquired the social media platform in October 2022 for $44 billion. Since then, Musk has laid off over 75% of Twitter’s workforce, which has resulted in technical issues taking longer to resolve. A recent BBC report has also indicated that the platform is no longer able to protect users from trolling, state-co-ordinated disinformation, and child sexual exploitation as a result of the lay-offs and changes under Musk.

For the time being, you’ll just have to wait for images to return to normal functionality on the platform.

Related Posts