Ranking All Stories in the Octopath Traveler Series from Worst to Best

16. Tressa (Octopath Traveler)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The strength of an Octopath story is often intrinsically linked to the stakes present within. This isn’t to say that a journey of self-discovery doesn’t have a place here, but in Tressa’s case, it just never amounts to much more than that. She’s simply a plucky merchant out to see the world, who encounters various people of questionable ethical standards, the last of whom ends up being the final boss. There’s not really a build to this revelation, so we don’t have the opportunity to consider the threat in front of us. Tressa herself is amiable, she just doesn’t have enough going on to compete with her fellow travelers.

15. Agnea (Octopath Traveler 2)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Much like Tressa before her, Agnea is a bright-eyed youth with a dream. Her backstory, where she tries to recapture the glory of the stage once held by her deceased mother, is a nice little touch, but the remainder of her tale maintains your average ‘good kid from a small town combatting the wickedness of mainstream excess’ beat. It only edges out Tressa because it follows a logical progression, introducing a suitable foil and then delivering by the narrative’s end. It’s tidy, if nothing else.

14. Ophilia (Octopath Traveler)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The pilgrimage of Ophilia Clement is perhaps Octopath Traveler at its most formulaic, with its eventual twists coming across as more sensible than shocking. There are a few protagonists in the original title whose paths are somewhat predictable, but compounding matters further, the pious cleric isn’t that riveting in and of herself. She’s stoic and devout; a pleasant character to be sure, and yet, one lacking in panache, Your Excellency.

13. Partitio (Octopath Traveler 2)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

As one commenter so succinctly put it, “Partitio really said ‘yeehaw I’m going to cure poverty'”. Based on personality alone, the charismatic merchant is worthy of a podium position, however in a narrative sense, he suffers the same issue as several of the preceding entries: a set of chapters that, although significant to him, cannot stand toe-to-toe with the challenges faced by his contemporaries. Intentionally or not, his final boss is actually quite hilarious. Whether or not that’s a good thing, is up to you.

12. Therion (Octopath Traveler)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

True to his profession as a petty thief, Therion is a jerk, with a story that revolves around him getting into a pickle and having to fetch missing treasures as punishment. The premise isn’t anything too groundbreaking, but it features a fair few compelling cameos, from the butler Heathcote to Therion’s former partner, Darius. It proceeds down an ‘honor among thieves’ premise with a satisfying conclusion.

11. Alfyn (Octopath Traveler)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

As a self-confessed Alfyn starter, I’ll always have a soft spot for this well-natured apothecary. Even I can see, however, that his rousing adventures to just generally be nice and help those in need falls a little flat. Things definitely get a shot in the arm in the latter chapters when he begins questioning his ideals, giving him a nice character arc. Keep in mind that there’s no overarching villain (other than, you know, illness), so don’t expect a big payoff at the end.

10. Cyrus (Octopath Traveler)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The concept behind the scholar Cyrus’ mission isn’t going to raise any eyebrows: he’s a big fan of books, and when he finds out that a book is missing, he elects to book it in pursuit of the scallywag who stole it. His journey goes down a road of encountering others who would use knowledge for their own nefarious gain, perverting his beloved thirst for study. Oblivious as he is, he doesn’t particularly grow from the whole experience, which is somewhat amusing. He’s a likable enough protagonist to keep you engaged, regardless.

9. Hikari (Octopath Traveler 2)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The opening threads of Hikari’s narrative play out quite simply, pitting the underdog hero against a menace he cannot hope to overcome. He flees to seek greater power and an understanding from within, with his most interesting aspect being a darkness that hounds him, beckoning him to give in to temptation. It doesn’t clear these hurdles by the time it’s over, operating as a serviceable addition to the cast but not necessarily a critical one. It does have some of the most vivid set pieces, with the opening war segment being among the series’ most visually appealing, so it has that going for it, at least.

8. H’aanit (Octopath Traveler)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The hunter H’aanit’s journey to find her missing master is strengthened by its antagonist — the dreaded monster Redeye — whose legend grows grander in scope the closer she gets to tracking it down. That said, the translation for H’aanit and her ilk suffers a handicap not present in the original Japanese script; their distinct dialect that hearkens back to Ye Olde English. For some, it can prove a bit too grating and actually impact their enjoyment of her story. If it’s not for you, neither is she, unfortunately.

7. Primrose (Octopath Traveler)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Right from the get-go, Primrose’s air of mystery and dark, dreadful past really draw you in. Her tale is your traditional revenge piece, jam packed with deceit that render it akin to a soap opera. Handled poorly, it could have come across as overly melodramatic, but Primrose’s aloof demeanor keeps things from getting too nonsensical. Of all the stories that suffer from “Octopath party bailing out” syndrome during cutscenes, however, this is the most notorious. Thanks for the help Alfyn, you craven coward!!

6. Castti (Octopath Traveler 2)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Based on their own merits, an amnesiac protagonist isn’t going to move the needle much. It’s overplayed in fiction, to the point where you might even approach it with a degree of skepticism. What matters is what’s done with it, and in the case of Octopath Traveler 2‘s apothecary, it raises the stakes to build toward a thrilling climax. For my money, the antagonist Castti faces off against in the final battle is among the franchise’s most captivating, and the stage upon which they duel is suitably dreary and atmospheric.

5. Ochette (Octopath Traveler 2)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Of all the stories in Octopath history, Ochette’s is the only one that has actually had me emotionally invested. It doesn’t divert from its path too much, but it’s hard not to be hit with a twinge of regret when it approaches its final stages. By virtue of having your animal buddy by your side to act as a companion and moral compass for Ochette, there are plenty of opportunities for banter between the pair. Overall, it just ticks all the boxes for me.

4. Throné (Octopath Traveler 2)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

If you ever wanted the JRPG equivalent to the Drew Scanlon meme, Throné Anguis is the path for you. Where it starts off is completely unlike where it ends, and it treads some ground that is so discomforting, it makes Primrose’s tragic life looks almost rosy in comparison. It is rich, unexpected and engrossing, embroiling the unflappable thief in some truly wicked plots and making you really feel for her. Will her quest for freedom end in salvation or perdition? You’ll have to find out yourself.

3. Olberic (Octopath Traveler)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

His name is Eisenberg, and he is the one who knocks! His enemies out cold, that is. Olberic’s stony countenance and keen sense of justice make him a popular figure in Octopath lore, but he very much defers to his supporting cast, in terms of intrigue. His old colleague Erhardt is perhaps the MVP, with a background more fascinating than Olberic’s himself. It would have been easy for the tale to go down a straight path of vengeance and redemption, but it actually ends up as something more nuanced — and it’s much stronger as a result.

2. Temenos (Octopath Traveler 2)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Maybe I’m just a sucker for witty smartasses, but Temenos had me hooked right from the jump. Placing him in the center of a conspiracy that involves the very church he represents allows for great interplay with the other members of the cloth. Who can he trust? Who is behind this nefarious scheme? His pestering and belittlement of the exasperated Crick is also a delight; Octopath’s heroes don’t interact with one another nearly as much as I’d like, so having such a strong co-star is instrumental in elevating this tale toward the top of the pile.

1. Osvald (Octopath Traveler 2)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Admittedly, we heap a lot of praise on Osvald V. Vanstein. He topped our lists for best character to start with, the best potential recruitment order, and the best for reading you bedtime stories (article pending approval). Here he is yet again, grabbing the gold medal for his tale of loss and retaliation. Osvald’s dark journey was certainly positioned as being of utmost importance, and by its conclusion, you feel a sense of significance in what has happened. You can revel in knowing that you have righted a wrong that condemned a good man to banishment, and delivered comeuppance to a deserving foe. We could stand to have an entire game focussed around Osvald, to be quite honest with you.

