How to Upgrade Broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

With so much to do in Avalanche Software’s latest action-RPG, it’s easy for players to get lost in the weeds as they explore every nook and cranny of a meticulously crafted fantasy world set in the universe of Harry Potter. Despite the lack of Quidditch – much to many fans’ dismay – there’s still fun to be had taking to the skies with your trusty broom in hand between your legs. For those wondering, here’s how to upgrade your broom in Hogwarts Legacy. Let’s begin!

Upgrading Your Broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Broom Upgrade 1 in Hogwarts Legacy

Shortly after finishing the Jackdaw’s Rest main quest early in your adventure, you’ll soon be given a side quest entitled Flight Test by Albie Weekes at Sprintwitches where you’ll be tasked with racing against a Slytherin student called Imelda Reyes.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

This side quest is essentially a time trial where you’ll need to beat Imelda in a race to unlock the first Broom Upgrade. Beating her isn’t too tricky; simply try and line up your broom with the round golden orbs to give you a speed boost during the race and you’ll soon overcome this challenge. Luckily, if you do lose the race, you’ll still be able to re-try it and get the Broom Enhancement.

Broom Upgrade 2 in Hogwarts Legacy

Similarly, the next upgrade involves another broom race against Imelda Reyes as Albie Weekes continues to gather data from the races to create the Broom Enhancements.

Specifically, this quest is called Sweeping the Competition. Beat Imelda’s Broom Trial and you’ll unlock the next Broom Upgrade. Thing is, this time, Albie tells the player that he’ll “let them know” when the Broom Upgrade is available to collect as he needs some time to engineer it. This has led some players to be a little confused.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

But here’s what you need to know: You’re going to need to complete the main story missions first before you can get access to the second Broom Upgrade. In fact, you’re going to need to beat the twenty-fifth main quest in the game, In the Shadow of the Estate, before upgrading your broom with Broom Upgrade 2. Once you’ve beaten this specific main quest, you’ll get a letter through Owl Post from Albie telling you that the second upgrade is ready to collect.

Broom Upgrade 3 in Hogwarts Legacy

Much like the previous two upgrades, you’ll again need to beat Imelda in a broom race to unlock Broom Upgrade 3. Likewise, you’ll need to progress the main story to unlock the third and final side quest that rewards you with Broom Upgrade 3. This race takes place further away from Hogwarts Castle than the prior two time trials and is dubbed the Coastal Broom Trial.

In a similar fashion to Broom Upgrade 2, Albie will send a letter through Owl Post to let you know when the final Broom Upgrade is ready to collect.

How Much Does Each Broom Upgrade Cost in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

You’ll need to buy each upgrade from Albie Weeks, and they each vary in price. Here’s how much each Broom Upgrade costs in the game:

Broom Upgrade 1 – 1,000 Galleons

1 – 1,000 Galleons Broom Upgrade 2 – 4,000 Galleons

– 4,000 Galleons Broom Upgrade 3 – 7,500 Galleons

So, that brings us to the end of our guide. Hopefully, this has helped to shed some light on how to upgrade your broom in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here’s the fastest broom in the game.

Related Posts