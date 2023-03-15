Activision’s Modern Warfare franchise is so popular that new updates almost always see players experience error codes of one type or another. The launch of Reloaded Season 2 is no exception, so here’s how to fix Error Code 2901 in MW2 if you’re encountering it.

Dev Error 2901 in MW2 Explained

Error Code 2901 occurs most commonly when trying to either boot the game or start a new Modern Warfare 2 match, causing a crash or temporary freeze. This is typically a result of the following:

Attempting to play an outdated version of MW2

An unstable internet connection

A Firewall blocking the server connection

Corrupt files in the installed game files.

Outdated graphics drivers

How to Fix Error Code 2901

Clearly, fixing Error Code 2901 is first and foremost about making sure you are properly connected to the internet and then updating your game and graphics drivers to the latest settings. You should note that because the error typically occurs during a seasonal update, it’s likely the problem is simply a temporary issue that will be resolved once you properly download the update. That being said, if you’re still encountering problems even after having done so, try the following:

Other Possible Fixes For Error Code 2901

Some other fixes that might work are as follows:

Disable your VPN if you are running one.

Turn off your antivirus if it’s switched on.

Scan/Repair or Verify the Integrity of your game files via Steam or Battle.net

Reinstall Call of Duty MW2 if nothing else works.

One final method to fix the problem is to reach out to Activision support. You can contact Activision’s support team by submitting a ticket that explains the problem you are experiencing. Here is a link to the official website of the Activision support page.

That's everything we have on how to fix Dev Error 2901 in MW2.

