When Is the Release Date for Before Your Eyes on PSVR2? Answered
If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.
It’s time to get your tissue boxes ready for the upcoming launch of Before Your Eyes’ newest version, where your life can literally change in the blink of an eye. But, if you are here, you are probably wondering, when does Before Your Eyes PSVR2 come out? Here’s everything you need to know about GoodbyeWorld Games’ latest game.
When Does Before Your Eyes PSVR2 Come Out? Answered
Before Your Eyes PSVR2 is expected to release on March 10, 2023, featuring an all-new experience for the first-person narrative. In this story, you’ll reminisce about your life upon death as the Ferryman allows you to look back on crucial moments with your family and friends. However, the catch is that each moment can pass every time you blink in real-time, in which you could potentially live out your entire journey in a short period.
With the PSVR2 edition, players can take it to the next level and fully immerse themselves in the vibrant virtual world. As a result, you’ll go through a rollercoaster of emotions as you deal with heartbreak and love during your artistic career.
Due to the compelling storyline, Before Your Eyes has earned various awards, such as Game Developers Choice Award and Student Award at the Indiecade and Independent Game Awards. On top of that, the game achieved a BAFTA award for Game Beyond Entertainment.
That does it for our guide on the Before Your Eyes release date.
