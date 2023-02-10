Anime main characters are among the most distinct protagonists that can be found in any genre. They tend to capture the viewer’s interest in a jiffy because of their unique appearances. Some heroes are better at this than others, so much so that they’ve become fashion icons.

Contemporary audiences love drip culture, which is essentially about dressing up and looking cool as hell. Cosplayers follow the characters that can get people’s attention, and it’s interesting to check out the anime heroes who provide this element. These guys all have their own level of swag and style that any anime fan will love to copy. It’s also a good way to appreciate the characters’ designs and the way the protagonists carry themselves to look hip to the beat. To that end, here are the 10 anime characters with undeniable drip.

Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Image Source: Crunchyroll and Madman Anime

Ed is considered a badass by Fullmetal Alchemist fans and the character certainly dresses the part. His ensemble comprises a long-sleeved red coat with a hood, a black jacket with silver hooks around the neck, as well as a pair of sturdy boots. All these in tandem establish his role as an alchemist who dabbles in magic.

Ed gets his swag on through his billowing coat, which has a cut in its hem to swish around whenever he’s feeling particularly stylish. There’s also a darker variant of his coat used in moments when the character goes full anti-hero. Although he’s been seen in casual clothes as well, Ed’s coolness generally comes from his default costume. It helps that he’s got a metal arm that accentuates his overall ensemble.

Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)

Image Source: Bandai Entertainment

Lelouch Lamperouge is the protagonist of Code Geass, where he’s responsible for leading a rebellion. Lelouch balances school life with his role as a revolutionary. As such, he’s primarily seen in his school uniform, complemented by the Zero cape draped around his shoulders.

As with many other anime heroes, Lelouch has become a drip king because of the way he’s carried himself. He makes a school uniform look like a must-have costume. The Zero cape completes the ensemble, allowing Lelouch to look like a fighter with a touch of class. He also has an alternate costume, wearing a blue suit with a scarf that replaces the cloak, and it is just as long and theatrical. Lelouch certainly knows how to stand out in a crowd with such eye-catching clothes.

Ainz Ooal Gown (Overlord)

Image Source: Crunchyroll

Ainz Ooal Gown looks instantly intimidating with his massive skeletal motif. But what catches the attention is the color purple, which comes from the gown he has draped over him. This is a black robe with a long coat that extends all the way to the ground, adorned on the sides with gold edges.

Ainz is perfectly regal in his get-up, which sells the idea of the titular overlord. There aren’t many characters that can pull off looking classy and scary at the time. The addition of a staff in his hand gives off a further powerful quality to his appearance, also highlighting his clothes since the golden staff contrasts with the purple. All this makes Ainz a hero that cosplayers love to dress as because of the challenge he provides in making the drip look real.

Future Trunks (Dragonball Z)

Image Source: Crunchyroll and Madman Anime

Future Trunks’ drip level is off the charts — he wears several different costumes with their own styles. Trunks even changes the color of his hair from purple to pink and sometimes golden. Trunks generally wears a jacket that’s kept unbuttoned when he’s prepared for a fight, while he occasionally dons a black vest.

Trunks’ other variations include an ascot over a buttoned jacket, which is when his hair has turned blue. He’s the kind of anime character that Dragonball Z cosplayers have the most fun with because of the different style options they have. Like his father Vegeta, Trunks is a silent badass and his wardrobe is highlighted when he stands as an imposing figure ready for battle.

Dante (Devil May Cry)

Image Source: Madman Entertainment, Funimation, and Manga Entertainment

Dante acts like a chad and dresses like a total boss. The Son of Sparda dons a long coat, wears thick gloves, and has a dark ensemble overall. This is completed by his possession of the Rebellion sword, which Devil May Cry fans know is a vital part of Dante’s character.

Dante’s Ebony and Ivory guns are also important to finish off his look, as the protagonist wields them at all times. Dante wears all these materials and still manages to appear crisp and clean. There’s no doubt that the hero holds the attention as soon as he enters the room. While his attitude is his most striking quality, his dressing sense also fetches him a lot of admirers.

Shōtarō Kaneda (Akira)

Image Source: Toho

The main character in Akira is primarily on his bike for the duration of the dystopian film’s events. Because of this, fans are familiar with Shōtarō Kaneda’s biker gear. He wears an all-red ensemble, with his clothes comprising a jumpsuit, gloves, and helmet.

Of course, diehard fans will argue that his drip status has been possible because of his vehicle. Many cosplayers tend to go all in with this and get a bike of their own to complete their take on the character. While drip kings are usually known for suits, Kaneda has made the image of a biker look as cool as it can be. Needless to say, the expert way he handles his ride just amplifies his appeal, with many imitations over the years.

Arsène Lupin III (Lupin)

Image Source: Toho

As a gentleman thief, Lupin needs to look like a man who can slip by unnoticed. He’s not the kind of guy people would suspect at first glance, but he also looks stylish at all times. Lupin wears a number of different suits as part of his activities, whose eye-catching quality varies based on how much attention he wants.

For the most part, Lupin dons a suit, fit with a long-sleeved polo shirt, tie, leather shoes, and the occasional whipping out of a pistol. Drip culture is primarily associated with an assortment of color coats, and Lupin does just that. His quirkiness is complemented by the changing colors of his suits, making him unpredictable but brimming with drip energy.

Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Image Source: Viz Media

Ichigo’s appearance looks busy even though he technically doesn’t don much apart from a couple of pieces of apparel. He wears a black and white kimono as his primary costume, sometimes adding a cloak to go with it. But the red lining inside the kimono provides the visual appeal, as the colors all go well.

Ichigo is also seen without his top to go shirtless, which has also become a favorite among fans because the pants have a good contrast with his hair. It goes to show that the hero of Bleach can pull off any look, even one where he’s not wearing much. Shots where his kimono billows to show off the red lining while he has a sword in hand are where viewers get to see his full potential in the style department.

Killua Zoldyck (Hunter X Hunter)

Image Source: Viz Media

Killua’s base costume is simple enough; he wears a school uniform of a V-neck long-sleeved shirt with blue sleeves. But the character has been seen in a number of other outfits, which is why he can qualify as a drip king. He’s worn everything from suits, overall, casuals, checked shirts, and jerseys, among others.

More importantly, Killua has pulled off all these styles to perfection. It’s why he’s caught the most eyes from the fanbase, as Killua makes all his outfits look sleek and hip. The boy is certainly one of the best examples of a fashion icon in anime, motivating fans to look as good as he does in different apparels.

Spike Spiegel (Cowboy Bebop)

Image Source: Crunchyroll and Anime Limited

Spike was designed to be an uncool character with his slacker attitude. And yet, the protagonist has had the opposite effect on viewers. Spike doesn’t care much for being neat, but his careless appearance has still become iconic, and a favorite for cosplayers around the world.

Spike wears a buttoned suit with a loosened tie and the coat’s sleeves rolled up. Although his cigarette isn’t technically part of his clothing, it’s an addition that is required to complete the Spike Spiegel look. The lesser Spike cares about how he presents himself, the more fetching his style becomes. As such, the character is someone drip enthusiasts need to check out and emulate the swag he exudes.

