A Galaxy Next Door’s Anime Promise an Enchanting, Bubbly Delight This April

Image Source: Asahi Production

Back in November 2022, fans received news that the unabashedly feel-good manga, A Galaxy Next Door, was getting an anime adaptation set for release in April 2023. Now, with a new trailer just released along with more details about the project, lovers of Gido Amagakure’s whimsical romantic comedy have even more to be excited about.

When Does A Galaxy Next Door Come Out? Answered

According to Crunchyroll, the release window for the anime has closed in on April 8, giving hopeful anticipants a concrete date to mark on their calendars. The exciting news comes attached to a fresh trailer and a more in-depth look into the voice acting team attached to the project, including Taku Yashiro as the lovable protagonist, Ichirou Kuga, and Yu Wakui as the mysterious Shiori Goshiki.

Amagakure’s charming story follows the manga artist Ichirou as he navigates the new responsibilities of caring for his two younger siblings in the wake of their father’s passing. As he struggles to make ends meet, the arrival of a new assistant at his job (Shiori) ushers in a whirlwind of romance tinged with an otherworldly mystery that turns his life upside down.

A Galaxy Next Door’s anime is directed by the very capable Ryuichi Kimura, best known for Aukatsu. Asahi Production, the studio behind the adaptation, brings its penchant for vibrant visuals and plucky animation to perfectly match the story’s warm and endearing tones.

Crunchyroll is set to simulcast the anime upon its release, while Kodansha USA Publishing is in the process of releasing the original manga in English, exposing more fans to Amagakure’s heartwarming story than ever before.

