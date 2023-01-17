Michael B. Jordan Set to Star in a Rainbow Six Film by the Director of John Wick
Michael B. Jordan’s Rainbow Cinematic Universe.
John Wick director, Chad Stahelski, has become a hot commodity in the entertainment industry due to his immense success found with John Wick and similar action movies. It’s been two years since he was announced to be at the helm of Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima movie, and, according to the Hollywood Reporter, he has no plans of slowing down as he’s partnering up with Michael B. Jordan to work on a Rainbow Six feature film.
This isn’t Michael B. Jordan’s first rodeo in the Tom Clancy universe, as 2021 saw him star in the role of John Kelly, aka John Clark, in the film adaptation of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse. While the film saw middling reviews on release, critics had plenty of praise for Jordan’s performance, with it garnering enough success to guarantee a follow-up.
Jordan has gone on record mentioning that Without Remorse focuses on a personal story, and a sequel would follow an action-packed formula, which is the case with Stahelski at the helm. Ditching the personal story explored, it seems that the upcoming Rainbow Six film will focus on similar material covered by the games of the same name, which Ubisoft has made into quite the spectacle.
No timetable has been attached to the project, but as mentioned, Stahelski has his hands full for quite some time with the John Wick spinoff and reboot of Highlander on his to-do list.
