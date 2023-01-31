Danny Trejo & Joel McHale Join Upcoming Comedy Tim Travers & The Time Traveler’s Paradox

Image Source: Getty Images

Only a sci-fi time-traveling comedy would have the unique idea of mixing Danny Trejo (Machete) and Joel McHale (Community). The film, called Tim Travers & The Time Traveler’s Paradox, is set to feature both actors in supporting roles and will be directed by Stimson Snead, who already wrote and directed a short film version of this story.

According to Deadline, the movie tells the story of Tim Travers, a broke narcissistic genius scientist who seeks to solve the paradox of what happens to your past self when a future version travels backward in time. He does so by going to the past and killing himself, just so that he can see what happens next. What follows is pure chaos.

Actor Samuel Dunning is reprising his role in the short film as Tim Travers, the lead role. Trejo plays the leader of a mercenary army interested in his work, and McHale plays a conspiracy theorist radio host whose interviews with the scientist about his work frame the narrative. The movie also stars Keith David (The Thing ) and Felicia Day (The Guild).

The short that inspired this movie screened at more than 30 film festivals in 2022, winning multiple awards at Boston SciFi, Nevermore Film Festival, and Film Quest. In February, Audiences at the Berlinale’s European Film Market will be the first to see a sneak peek of the feature.

