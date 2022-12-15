Thanks to TLC, 30 Rock’s MILF Island Gag Is Finally a Reality

Image Source: Universal Television

All evidence seems to suggest that reality shows are just getting worse, and the latest example is absolutely continuing the downward trend. However, it also seems to be a real-life version of an amazing 30 Rock gag.

The real show comes from TLC and is called MILF Manor. Yes, that is the real title and not a joke. It gathers eight women between the ages of 44 and 59 to be set up with guys at least half their age.

The trailer also teases a massive twist but doesn’t give it away. That doesn’t matter because everyone across the internet has already guessed the surprise guys will be the contestants’ sons.

So, where does the 30 Rock connection come in? Well, in Season 2 Episode 11, there is an episode where the show’s network airs a new program titled MILF Island, which features the concept “20 MILFs; 50 eighth-grade boys; No rules,” and it plays out like a really terrible version of Survivor. You can surely see the similarities here.

Truly, there’s nothing better than the awful visuals of MILF Island. if only MILF Manor could also be cheaply shot in front of a green screen as well, it might not actually turn into the trainwreck everyone surely sees is coming.

Humorously bad reality show news has been a trend lately. Not too long ago, Netflix revealed a mobile game adapted from their Too Hot to Handle series.

