A McDonald’s Leak Teases a Major Super Mario Bros. Character Will Be in the Movie

Image Source: Universal Pictures

After its first trailer, the Super Mario Bros movie is becoming one of the most expected movies of 2023, even if some other actors could’ve been a better voice for Mario. The movie might still have some surprises up its sleeve, as it looks like there will be more known characters in the film than the trailer suggests.

The Twitter user @kikaim has shared an image showing all the toys you will be able to get with the McDonald’s Happy Meal in Japan, and it has a character nobody was expecting.

Although we’re not fluent in Japanese, it is obvious by the flyer that Blue Luma will appear in the movie. Why is that important? Lumas are star-like creatures who were first introduced in Super Mario Galaxy and help the player in their adventures across the game.

The revelation that the Lumas are in the movie might indicate that her “mama,” Rosalina is also in the film. Rosalina is one of the most powerful characters in the Super Mario universe, and she must watch over and protect the cosmos while being the adoptive mother of the Lumas and commanding the Comet Observatory.

If Rosalina is in the film, the Super Mario Bros movie might be going into the cosmos, and with an incredible voice cast, fans can’t wait for it. The Super Mario Bros Movie will be released on April 7, 2023

