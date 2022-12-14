An Epic Fantasy B-Movie You’ve Probably Never Heard Of Is Fulfilling Fans’ Fantasies on Streaming

Image Source: Arrowstorm Entertainment

Possibly one of the more bankable and more popular genres in TV and cinema is the epic fantasy, especially after the phenomenal success of HBO’s Game of Thrones and Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogies. While we’ve had the recent one-two punch of House of the Dragon and Amazon’s Lord of the Rings prequel TV series, some folks out there may be hankering for something to fill the void. Enter: Mythica: A Quest for Heroes.

Sure, it may come with a cavalcade of caveats – it appears to have been produced on a budget of roughly $58.50, has no real noteworthy actors, and has seemingly been overlooked by every movie review outlet in the world – but it’s still managed to lodge itself into Freevee’s Top 10 two days on the trot, per Flix Patrol.

For the unaware, 2015’s Mythica: A Quest for Heroes is the debut project from writer-director Anne K. Black, and kicks off a sword-and-sorcery series that now spans five films, with a sixth officially in pre-production. Interestingly, the first pic was partly fan-funded over on Kickstarter and ultimately went on to receive a sizeable injection of $94,294. (Yes, I was only joking about its budget earlier!)

Image Source: Arrowstorm Entertainment

The story focuses upon a young magician (Melanie Stone) and a slave (Adam Johnson), who must build a party of adventurers to battle a powerful Necromancer called Szorlok, who is busy spreading an evil plague known as the Darkspore. Yes, it’s all pretty throwaway stuff, but thankfully, the actual movie is supposedly quite watchable.

You see, while Mythica: A Quest for Heroes has a whopping zero critic reviews over on Rotten Tomatoes, it does boast an audience score with… a respectable 69 percent. Looking briefly at the reviews from the regular Joes, and many claim that it’s quite an underrated feature that definitely fills the void left by other fantasy ilk like House of the Dragon and Amazon’s Lord of the Rings. Hey, beggars can’t be choosers, right?

But what say you, though? Have you had a chance to check out Mythica: A Quest for Heroes yet? Or will you be giving it a hard pass? Brandish your broadswords and let us know in the usual place down below.

Related Posts