Marvel Snap’s New Vibranium Mines Location Is Like Subterranea, Except It’s Actually Useful

There’s nothing more infuriating than playing a game of Marvel Snap and having Subterranea show up as the first location. It shuffles five rocks into your deck, and unless you already have Patriot in hand, those rocks are basically dead draws. Of course, Marvel Snap creator Ben Brode vehemently disagrees with me on that, and makes a compelling argument for why the more controversial locations are actually great.

Anyway, this week’s Featured Location is Vibranium Mines. The location effect is as follows: When you play a card here, shuffle 3 Vibranium into your deck. Just like rocks, Vibranium are 1-cost cards. However, they also come with 4-Power, which makes them infinitely more useful than rocks.

Patriot decks will absolutely be able to get a ton of use out of this location, but even if you’re not running Patriot, getting 4 Power for only 1 Energy is really good value too. You can probably expect to see tons of Patriot decks running rampant over the next couple days, as Featured Locations have a 40% chance of showing up in your games.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

Related Posts