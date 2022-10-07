She-Hulk Pretty Much Confirmed Foggy & Karen Are Returning

Episode eight of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law marked the return of Charlie Cox in the Daredevil suit and his first appearance as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen in the MCU. Besides his triumphant return as this fan-favorite hero, he also dropped some big bombs as Matt Murdock while in court and then later on at the bar with Jen.

The first big reveal happened during the court scene where Matt was defending Luke Jacobson in a case against Jen Walters and Eugene Patilio. During this scene, he tosses in a quick line about the Sokovia Accords being repealed. Just this single sentence opens up so many possibilities in the MCU. You can read more about that right here.

The other big line comes up later on in the episode following the trial that Jen lost thanks to Patilio mindlessly admitting he was misusing the suit Jacobson had given him. While speaking with Jen at the bar he talks to her about the practice that he has back in New York City. He talks about it in terms of it being more than just him there as well.

This is a not-so-subtle indication that Foggy Nelson and Karen Page are likely a part of Murdock’s life and work in New York. While they haven’t been confirmed to be a part of the upcoming show Daredevil: Born Again, it’s incredibly difficult to imagine a Daredevil story in the MCU without Nelson and Page. They’re essentially Murdock’s conscience when he may be close to going too far.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law episodes one through eight are streaming on Disney+ right now and you can catch the final episode of the series on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Featured Image Source: Marvel Studios/Disney+