Aniplex.exe Announces Atri: My Dear Moments Anime & Hirahira Hihiru Visual Novel Game

At the Aniplex Online Fest 2022 the companty’s visual novel brand Aniplex.exe announced a new game and an anime.

First of all, we learn about a brand new visual novel directed and written by Ren’ya Setoguchi (known for Kira Kira, Swan Song, and more), Hirahira Hihiru.

It’s coming for PC in 2023 and you can check out a trailer below.

On top of the new visual novel, we hear that an anime series dedicated to Atri: My Dear Moments is also coming.

Atri: My Dear Moments tells a tender post-apocalyptic story and was one of the first visual novels published by Aniplex.exe, developed by veteran studios Frontwing and Makura, it released on PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android starting in 2020.

We learn that the game achieved 170,000 downloads worldwide and apparently, it was deemed successful enough to become an anime.

The animation will be handled by TROYCA and will be directed and written by Makoto Kato and Jukki Hanada of Bloom Into You fame.

The visual novel is also getting a manga to be serialized starting on October 7.

You can find the trailer of the anime below.