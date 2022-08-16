The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Exclusive Look Reveals Cast, Lore, & President Snow Love Story

Source: Vanity Fair

Today, Vanity Fair has showcased the latest information about the upcoming prequel movie to the Hunger Games series, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. In this debut, we learn all about the cast, lore, and the love story between President Snow and a Tribute from District 12, Lucy Gray Baird.

The timeline of this installment will be set around 64 years before characters like Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark, and others revolted against the Capitol. As a result, the designs of the overall film will get a “new version of the dystopian nation,” including unique looks for District 12, the Capitol, and the latest arena.

Now that this exclusive look has launched, we finally get more details about the cast, such as Tom Blyth as Snow, Rachel Zegler as Lucy, and Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul. The director of the Hunger Games series and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has stated, “This is very much a story about love,” which may be surprising to many fans since President Snow has been an infamous villain throughout the narrative.

Exclusive: Welcome back to Panem. Your first official look at Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler in '@TheHungerGames: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' has arrived. https://t.co/OIrsUxEss5 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 16, 2022

At this point in time, Coriolanus Snow hasn’t become an enemy to the District yet and is simply a young man trying to figure out his place in the world. However, everything changes once he meets Lucy in the early years of the Hunger Games; she is a musician that utilizes her performance skills to be more charismatic.

Snow becomes drawn to her and feels torn about his feelings due to his dark urges, especially with the evil Dr. Volumnia Gaul at his side.

Besides these storylines and characters, the lore of Panem will further expand in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, where you’ll learn about the history of the “dark days,” the Games, and the influence of music, like the origins of the famous song, “The Hanging Tree.” There will also be some background about Katniss Everdeen, so if you want to see a callback to the original quadrilogy, you’ll be happy to hear that there will be slight hints about it in this film.

After the official trailer releases, you can stay tuned for more updates about The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Featured Image Source: Variety

