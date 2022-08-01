Star Wars: Andor Gets a Shiny, New Trailer Teasing The Origins of the Rebel Alliance; Receives a Slight Delay

But it’s thankfully not too far away!

Earlier today, Disney dropped a brand new trailer for its eagerly-anticipated prequel TV series, Andor. Clocking in at almost two and a half minutes long, the new footage pulls back the curtain on the origins of the Rebel Alliance and is spearheaded by Rogue One’s Diego Luna who portrays the eponymous smuggler and resistance fighter, Cassian Andor.

Accompanying the new footage, however, was a slight delay for the show’s launch. Instead of releasing on the formerly proposed date of August 31, the series will now launch with a 3-episode premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Sept. 21.

The new release date was confirmed during an interview which Diego Luna conducted with Good Morning America earlier today.

For those unaware, Andor is essentially a prequel to 2016’s critically-acclaimed standalone film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and centers on a ragtag band of grassroots rebels led by the eponymous Captain.

For more information about Andor, here’s a brief official rundown courtesy of Disney:

Andor, a tense nail-biting spy thriller created by Tony Gilroy, is set to arrive on Disney+ August 31, 2022. Diego Luna, reprising the role of rebel spy Cassian Andor from “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” will be joined by a fantastic new cast that includes Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Andor launches on Sept. 21 exclusively on Disney+.

