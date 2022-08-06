Bungo Stray Dogs Anime Returns With Dire Season 4 Trailer

The Bungo Stray Dogs anime is officially coming back for a fourth season, and the new cour’s trailer shows that all is not well for the Armed Detective Agency.

Revealed as part of Crunchyroll Expo 2022, the trailer doesn’t waste time establishing that the series’ protagonists are in danger. Voice bits from several characters paint a scene of the Agency being set up for a crime via a job they accepted, resulting in their arrest at the hands of another organization.

This group is the Hunting Dogs, a collection of Gifted military police members who will capture anyone that doesn’t adhere to human ethics. They’re ready and willing to chase down every member of the Armed Detective Agency to the ends of the Earth, and make a less than subtle declaration of war against the members who they aren’t able to arrest right-off.

All of this is paired with plenty of visuals and animation which hint at what’s to come. Some key highlights include what appears to be Dazai’s arrest at the hands of the Hunting Dogs, Atsushi and Kyouka trying to evade their pursuers and some clear glimpses of the Hunting Dogs’ heavy hitters. Everything looks to be animated in the same style as the past seasons too, maintaining its distinctive style while also offering plenty of movement and action.

It’s a lot to process, but also a great glimpse at what’s to come. The full trailer can be viewed down below, both via the official Crunchyroll Twitter and the official trailer released by Kadokawa.

First look at Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 at #CRX2022 🔥 Coming to Crunchyroll January 2023!



✨ MORE: https://t.co/PEdOYLNzCh pic.twitter.com/mmPYUOVMjq — Crunchyroll ✨ at #CRX2022 (@Crunchyroll) August 5, 2022

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 is currently slated for release in January of 2023 on Crunchyroll. For more on other great anime, check out any of the related articles down below. For more on all the latest news out of Crunchyroll Expo 2022, stay tuned to Twinfinite.net for all of our coverage throughout the weekend.

