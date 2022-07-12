Top 10 Best Prime Day Gaming Deals

Every year Amazon Prime subscribers get a special sale that takes place over a few days. Every year a massive amount of products across all Amazon departments get a special discount.

While it is a massive task to sort through everything on sale, we have combed through to bring you the 10 best deals in games, accessories, and hardware during the Prime Day sale to save you time. These are the products we think are most worth it and you don’t have to hunt through the mountain of deals yourself.

SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card

Original Price: $199.99 – Sale Price: $109.99

When the Nintendo Switch was first out, a decent SD card did the trick for storage, but five years later, there have been quite a few games hitting the console. This 1TB SD card should be able to just about cover everything big you are currently playing and games coming up such as Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

There’s nothing to worry about as far as compatibility goes, either. The Nintendo Switch can handle up a 2TB SD card but they are currently not widely produced or readily affordable.

HEIYING Game Card Case for Nintendo Switch

Original Price: $33.99 – Sale Price: $31.99

Now that you’re able to hold much more space on your Switch, you’ll need more games to go with it. Luckily, it this Switch cartridge case holds a whopping 72 games.

Also, seeing as you don’t need to throw out your whole SD cards, it has slots for those as well. This way you’ll always be able to keep the data for your most played games.

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive with Heatsink

Original Price: $549.99 – Sale Price: $197.59

While the new PS5 did launch with a slightly disappointing 825GB hard drive, there are special NVMe drives to fix your storage concerns. While the Xbox Series X|S does also feature the option to use these drives, this one is specifically for the PS5.

While normally NVMe PS5 drives are a slight pain as the system with the console doesn’t include a heatsink, this particular NVMe drive does so you don’t need to worry about anything else other than slotting it in. This should fix every single one of your concerns and for a great price.

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals

Original Price: $299.99 – Sale Price: $189.99

There have been some amazing driving games out for Xbox consoles lately. Forza Horizon 5 continues to tear it up and is still getting the Hot Wheels DLC is a week. Now is the perfect time to up your game with an actual steering wheel.

Also, the fact that this same wheel is playable on PC means that all of your current and future PC Game Pass racing titles will only get that much better.

Far Cry 6

Original Price: $59.99 – Sale Price: $12.99 (Xbox)

The fact that can own the most recent Far Cry in the series for under $15 is a pretty good deal. This is much lower than it has gone in any sale on either console’s digital storefront.

We awarded Far Cry 6 a 4/5 and said that “Far Cry 6 is yet more of what makes the series so lovable as an FPS fan. It’s a big open-world sandbox free for you to experiment in with outrageous weapons and eccentric characters. Yara takes this all one step further and brings it to life with fantastic environmental visions.” Now is a perfect time (and price) to try it for yourself.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset

Original Price: $149.95 – Sale Price: $109.95 (Xbox)

Now is the right time to upgrade your headset up to one of the most recognizable and beloved headphone brands in the business, Turtle Beach. Besides, everything is better when it’s wireless, especially your headset.

With this, there would be no more ripping out wires or getting tangled up as you want to step away, and the page promises a 20-hour battery. If you’ve been looking for an upgrade to your set up, this is the right move.

LG 27GP750-B 27” Ultragear FHD IPS Gaming Monitor

Original Price: $299.99 – Sale Price: $179.99

Speaking of upgrading, this is a great deal on a new monitor. Surely your desk could use some new hardware, and upgrading now as games are only getting prettier is the right move.

With this monitor, you are getting the 250Hz refresh rate as well as HDR (high dynamic range) support. If you’re looking for a not too pricy increase in the visual quality of your games, this will do it.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

Original Price: $129.99 – Sale Price: $52.24

It’s no secret that Razer products are expensive. On top of that, finding an actual wireless gaming mouse usually means you’re going to be forking over quite a bit of cash. Though, with this deal, you are getting the best of both worlds.

Not only is this a $70 off deal, but you’re buying from a trusted brand. Not only is this mouse fast, but it uses the usual Razer RGB functions and you can set you mouse to whatever mood lighting will help you game the best.

Monzlteck Desktop Controller Holder

Original Price: $18.99 – Sale Price: $15.19

Organization is never something to overlook, especially when working from home. Being able to keep track or where everything is exactly when you need it is a blessing, and that should translate to gaming.

If you’re also someone who has multiple consoles, or even just several controllers for one, keeping them all straight can be a be a hassle. Plus, leaving them around on tables or the floor is an accident waiting to happen. This holder can accept any controllers you have and keep them nice and neat in one place.

FYY Electronic Organizer

Original Price: $12.99 – Sale Price: $10.39

We’ve all run out of the house without a phone cord, or just simply didn’t have one when needed. This handy pouch lets you store not only your most important electronic device, but also whatever cords you might need.

There are several different sized for this with multiple pockets, but in today’s world when phones are only getting bigger the larger sizes are the only reasonable ones. From flash drives to earbuds to USB cables, you’ll always have want you need on hand.

