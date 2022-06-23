Psychological Horror, Smile, Will Leave You Grinning Like a Cheshire Cat

Late yesterday, Paramount Pictures dropped the debut trailer for its upcoming psychological horror pic, Smile, and to be frank, it’s a real doozie especially for all you gore-hounds out there.

Go ahead and behold the brand new footage down below… if you so dare!

Clocking in at just over two minutes long, Smile really gives us the heebie-jeebies. Written and directed by Parker Finn (Laura Hasn’t Slept, The Hide Behind), the film centers on a psychiatric doctor who, after witnessing a horrific accident, begins to slowly lose her mind.

This all culminates in her seeing an unhealthy amount of people, well, smiling… constantly. Pretty unsettling, right? Oh, and it looks like that some sort of mysterious smiling monster may perhaps be stalking her. Think along the lines of The Ring, but with way more grinning. *shivers*

Starring Scream: The TV Series’ Sosie Bacon, Scream (2022)’s Kyle Gallner, The Boys’ Jessie T. Usher, and Stranger Things‘ Rob Morgan, Smile is scheduled to launch exclusively in theaters on Sept. 30, 2022.

For more information, here’s an official description courtesy of Paramount Pictures:

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

Featured Image Source: Paramount Pictures

