Dragon Ball Super Limited Edition Box Set Coming September 2022
Here is when the Dragon Ball Super Limited Edition Box Set released.
Today, Crunchyroll revealed that a brand new, limited edition Blu-ray steel case steel book box set for Dragon Ball Super is coming on Sept. 20, 2022. Anyone interested in pre-ordering the product can head to the Crunchyroll website listed here.
For those that haven’t seen Dragon Ball Super, it’s a story that once again follows Goku and his friends. This time around they must stop the God of Destruction, to the resurrection of Frieza, foes from across time and space. You can check out some official images, alongside specific features and technical information, right down below.
Dragon Ball Super – Series Complete Edition – Limited Edition – Special Features Include:
- Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Sonny Strait & Savannah Ligaluppi
- Catching Up on the Dragon Ball Universe: Christopher R. Sabat & Hero D. Sabat
- Textless Opening & Closing Songs
- Watching Dragon Ball Super: with Jason Douglas & Ian Sinclair
- Anime Expo 2017: Interview with Sean Schemmel & Jason Douglas
- Dragon Ball Super: An Interview with Sean Schemmel
- Coffee Break with Mai and Trunks
- Dragon Ball Super at Anime Expo 2018: Interviews with Sonny Strait, Matthew Mercer, & Kyle Hebert
- Dragon Ball Super: Rawly Pickens & Chuck Huber Answer Twitter
- Dragon Ball Super: Two Humans and an Android
- Dragon Ball Super: Twitter Q&A with Sarah Wiedenheft and Dawn Bennett
- Dragon Ball Super: Interview with Patrick Seitz and Kyle Hebert
Dragon Ball Super – Series Complete Edition – Limited Edition – Technical Information:
- Rating: TV-PG
- Language: English;Japanese
- Format: Blu-ray
- Release Date: 9/20/22
- Includes: Episodes 1-131
- SubTitle: English
- Aspect Ratio: 16:09
- Special Feature Video: 1080p High Definition (HD Native)
- Special Feature Audio: Dolby TrueHD: English 2.0;Dolby TrueHD: English 5.1;Dolby TrueHD: Japanese 2.0
- Main Feature Video: 1080p High Definition (HD Native)
- Main Feature Audio: Dolby TrueHD: English 5.1;Dolby TrueHD: Japanese 2.0
- Main Feature Runtime: 3275
- Special Feature Runtime: 210
- Region: A
- Number of Blu-ray Discs: 20
- Studio: Crunchyroll
Featured Image Source: Crunchyroll
