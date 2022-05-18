Complete Valorant Weapon Stats List
Weapons stats are one of the most important things to consider when you start playing Valorant. The game’s weapon pool is packed with 17 guns that are further classified into different categories, such as SMGs, assault rifles, shotguns, sniper rifles, pistols, and more. Each weapon brings a unique set of stats and sprays patterns to the table. Hence, a proper understanding of how they all will perform in terms of damage output and handling is essential to enhance your performance in the game. With that in mind, here’s the complete list of Valorant Weapon Stats.
Sidearms
Sidearms are generally used during eco rounds, and players can easily score one-shot kills from an impressive distance. Sidearms are also known as Pistols in Valorant.
Classic
- Cost: Free
- Firing Type: Semi-Automatic
- Fire Rate: 6.75
- Run Speed: 5.73
- Equip Speed: 1 second
- 1st Shot Spread: 0.2/0.11
- Reload Speed: 2.5 seconds
- Magazine: 12 RDS
- Head: 78/66
- Body: 26/22
- Legs and Arms: 22/18
Shorty
- Cost: 150
- Firing Type: Semi-Automatic
- Fire Rate: 3.33
- Run Speed: 5.4
- Equip Speed: 0.75 second
- 1st Shot Spread: 4
- Reload Speed: 1.75 seconds
- Magazine: 2 RDS
- Head: 24/16
- Body: 12/8
- Legs and Arms: 10/6
Frenzy
- Cost: 450
- Firing Type: Auto
- Fire Rate: 10
- Run Speed: 5.73
- Equip Speed: 1 second
- 1st Shot Spread: 0.45
- Reload Speed: 1.5 seconds
- Magazine: 13 RDS
- Head: 78/63
- Body: 26/21
- Legs and Arms: 22/17
Ghost
- Cost: 500
- Firing Type: Semi-Automatic
- Fire Rate: 6.75
- Run Speed: 5.73
- Equip Speed: 0.73 second
- 1st Shot Spread: 0.3
- Reload Speed: 1.5 seconds
- Magazine: 15 RDS
- Head: 150/87
- Body: 30/25
- Legs and Arms: 25/21
Sheriff
- Cost: 800
- Firing Type: Semi-Automatic
- Fire Rate: 4
- Run Speed: 5.4
- Equip Speed: 1
- 1st Shot Spread: 0.25
- Reload Speed: 2.25 seconds
- Magazine: 6 RDS
- Head: 159/145
- Body: 55/50
- Legs and Arms: 46/42
SMGs
SMG, also known as Sub Machine Gun, is mainly used during force buy rounds. As with the other shooting games, SMGs in Valorant can deal a considerable amount of damage in close combat situations.
Stinger
- Cost: 950
- Firing Type: Automatic
- Fire Rate: 16
- Run Speed: 5.73
- Equip Speed: 0.75 second
- 1st Shot Spread: 0.65/0.5
- Reload Speed: 2.25 seconds
- Magazine: 20 RDS
- Head: 67/62
- Body: 27/25
- Legs and Arms: 22/21
Spectre
- Cost: 1600
- Firing Type: Automatic
- Fire Rate: 16.33
- Run Speed: 5.73
- Equip Speed: 0.75
- 1st Shot Spread: 0.4/0.25
- Reload Speed: 2.25 seconds
- Magazine: 30 RDS
- Head: 78/66
- Body: 26/22
- Legs and Arms: 22/18
Rifles
In Valorant, Rifles such as Vandal and Phantom are the primary weapons used in the full buy rounds. These weapons have the ability to pin down the opponent in a single shot when the bullet strikes the head.
Bulldog
- Cost: 2050
- Firing Type: Automatic
- Fire Rate: 10
- Run Speed: 5.4
- Equip Speed: 1 second
- 1st Shot Spread: 0.3/0.3
- Reload Speed: 2.5 seconds
- Magazine: 24 RDS
- Head: 115
- Body: 35
- Legs and Arms: 29
Guardian
- Cost: 2250
- Firing Type: Semi
- Fire Rate: 5.25
- Run Speed: 5.4
- Equip Speed: 1
- 1st Shot Spread: 0.1/0
- Reload Speed: 2.5 seconds
- Magazine: 12 RDS
- Head: 195
- Body: 65
- Legs and Arms: 48
Phantom
- Cost: 2900
- Firing Type: Automatic
- Fire Rate: 11
- Run Speed: 5.4
- Equip Speed: 1 second
- 1st Shot Spread: 0.2/0.11
- Reload Speed: 2.5 seconds
- Magazine: 30 RDS
- Head: 156/140
- Body: 39/35
- Legs and Arms: 33/29
Vandal
- Cost: 2900
- Firing Type: Automatic
- Fire Rate: 9.75
- Run Speed: 5.4
- Equip Speed: 1
- 1st Shot Spread: 0.25/0.157
- Reload Speed: 2.5 seconds
- Magazine: 25 RDS
- Head: 160
- Body: 40
- Legs and Arms: 34
Shotguns
Shotgun delivers the highest damage among all the guns in Valorant but in a close combat situation. To get the most out of a shotgun like Judge, hold an off-angle and surprise your opponent with a jiggle peak.
Bucky
- Cost: 850
- Firing Type: Semi
- Fire Rate: 1.1
- Run Speed: 5.06
- Equip Speed: 1 second
- 1st Shot Spread: 2.6
- Reload Speed: 2.5 seconds
- Magazine: 5 RDS
- Head: 40/26
- Body: 20/13
- Legs and Arms: 17/11
Judge
- Cost: 1850
- Firing Type: Automatic
- Fire Rate: 3.5
- Run Speed: 5.06
- Equip Speed: 1
- 1st Shot Spread: 2.25
- Reload Speed: 2.2 seconds
- Magazine: 7 RDS
- Head: 34/20
- Body: 17/10
- Legs and Arms: 14/8
Snipers
Sniper Rifles are one of the most beloved weapons by aggressive players that can take down even two enemies in a single shot. However, their prices are relatively high when compared with other Valorant weapons.
Marshal
- Cost: 950
- Firing Type: Semi
- Fire Rate: 1.5
- Run Speed: 5.4
- Equip Speed: 1.25 second
- 1st Shot Spread: 1/0
- Reload Speed: 2.5 seconds
- Magazine: 5 RD
- Head: 202
- Body: 101
- Legs and Arms: 85
Operator
- Cost: 4700
- Firing Type: Automatic
- Fire Rate: 0.6
- Run Speed: 5.13
- Equip Speed: 1.5
- 1st Shot Spread: 5/0
- Reload Speed: 3.7 seconds
- Magazine: 5 RDS
- Head: 255
- Body: 150
- Legs and Arms: 120
Heavy
Heavy weapons typically come with a huge clip that has managed to make its way to Valorant meta. If you’re playing Fade or Sova, Odin can be helpful after using the tactical ability recon.
Ares
- Cost: 1550
- Firing Type: Automatic
- Fire Rate: 13
- Run Speed: 5.13
- Equip Speed: 1.25 second
- 1st Shot Spread: 1/0.9
- Reload Speed: 3.25 seconds
- Magazine: 50 RDS
- Head: 72/67
- Body: 30/28
- Legs and Arms: 25/23
Odin
- Cost: 3200
- Firing Type: Automatic
- Fire Rate: 12
- Run Speed: 5.13
- Equip Speed: 1.25
- 1st Shot Spread: 0.8/0.79
- Reload Speed: 5 seconds
- Magazine: 100 RDS
- Head: 95/77
- Body: 38/31
- Legs and Arms: 32/26
So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about the complete Valorant Weapon Stats list. For more tips and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite.
- Which Valorant Agent Suits Your Playstyle? Take This Personality Quiz to Find Out
- Valorant New Weapon Skin Bundle ‘Titanmail’ Has Epic Fantasy Vibes
- Valorant Patch 4.09 Notes Reveal Chamber Trip Nerf
- Valorant Tier List: All 19 Agents Ranked From Best to Worst
- Valorant Esports Needs Live Crowds to Continue Building Momentum