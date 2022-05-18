Complete Valorant Weapon Stats List

Weapons stats are one of the most important things to consider when you start playing Valorant. The game’s weapon pool is packed with 17 guns that are further classified into different categories, such as SMGs, assault rifles, shotguns, sniper rifles, pistols, and more. Each weapon brings a unique set of stats and sprays patterns to the table. Hence, a proper understanding of how they all will perform in terms of damage output and handling is essential to enhance your performance in the game. With that in mind, here’s the complete list of Valorant Weapon Stats.

Sidearms

Sidearms are generally used during eco rounds, and players can easily score one-shot kills from an impressive distance. Sidearms are also known as Pistols in Valorant.

Classic

Cost : Free

: Free Firing Type : Semi-Automatic

: Semi-Automatic Fire Rate : 6.75

Run Speed : 5.73

: 5.73 Equip Speed : 1 second

: 1 second 1st Shot Spread : 0.2/0.11

: 0.2/0.11 Reload Speed : 2.5 seconds

: 2.5 seconds Magazine : 12 RDS

: 12 RDS Head : 78/66

: 78/66 Body : 26/22

: 26/22 Legs and Arms: 22/18

Shorty

Cost : 150

: 150 Firing Type : Semi-Automatic

: Semi-Automatic Fire Rate : 3.33

Run Speed : 5.4

: 5.4 Equip Speed : 0.75 second

: 0.75 second 1st Shot Spread : 4

: 4 Reload Speed : 1.75 seconds

: 1.75 seconds Magazine : 2 RDS

: 2 RDS Head : 24/16

: 24/16 Body : 12/8

: 12/8 Legs and Arms: 10/6

Frenzy

Cost : 450

: 450 Firing Type : Auto

: Auto Fire Rate : 10

Run Speed : 5.73

: 5.73 Equip Speed : 1 second

: 1 second 1st Shot Spread : 0.45

: 0.45 Reload Speed : 1.5 seconds

: 1.5 seconds Magazine : 13 RDS

: 13 RDS Head : 78/63

: 78/63 Body : 26/21

: 26/21 Legs and Arms: 22/17

Ghost

Cost : 500

: 500 Firing Type : Semi-Automatic

: Semi-Automatic Fire Rate : 6.75

Run Speed : 5.73

: 5.73 Equip Speed : 0.73 second

: 0.73 second 1st Shot Spread : 0.3

: 0.3 Reload Speed : 1.5 seconds

: 1.5 seconds Magazine : 15 RDS

: 15 RDS Head : 150/87

: 150/87 Body : 30/25

: 30/25 Legs and Arms: 25/21

Sheriff

Cost : 800

: 800 Firing Type : Semi-Automatic

: Semi-Automatic Fire Rate : 4

Run Speed : 5.4

: 5.4 Equip Speed : 1

: 1 1st Shot Spread : 0.25

: 0.25 Reload Speed : 2.25 seconds

: 2.25 seconds Magazine : 6 RDS

: 6 RDS Head : 159/145

: 159/145 Body : 55/50

: 55/50 Legs and Arms: 46/42

SMGs

SMG, also known as Sub Machine Gun, is mainly used during force buy rounds. As with the other shooting games, SMGs in Valorant can deal a considerable amount of damage in close combat situations.

Stinger

Cost : 950

: 950 Firing Type : Automatic

: Automatic Fire Rate : 16

Run Speed : 5.73

: 5.73 Equip Speed : 0.75 second

: 0.75 second 1st Shot Spread : 0.65/0.5

: 0.65/0.5 Reload Speed : 2.25 seconds

: 2.25 seconds Magazine : 20 RDS

: 20 RDS Head : 67/62

: 67/62 Body : 27/25

: 27/25 Legs and Arms: 22/21

Spectre

Cost : 1600

: 1600 Firing Type : Automatic

: Automatic Fire Rate : 16.33

Run Speed : 5.73

: 5.73 Equip Speed : 0.75

: 0.75 1st Shot Spread : 0.4/0.25

: 0.4/0.25 Reload Speed : 2.25 seconds

: 2.25 seconds Magazine : 30 RDS

: 30 RDS Head : 78/66

: 78/66 Body : 26/22

: 26/22 Legs and Arms: 22/18

Rifles

In Valorant, Rifles such as Vandal and Phantom are the primary weapons used in the full buy rounds. These weapons have the ability to pin down the opponent in a single shot when the bullet strikes the head.

Bulldog

Cost : 2050

: 2050 Firing Type : Automatic

: Automatic Fire Rate : 10

Run Speed : 5.4

: 5.4 Equip Speed : 1 second

: 1 second 1st Shot Spread : 0.3/0.3

: 0.3/0.3 Reload Speed : 2.5 seconds

: 2.5 seconds Magazine : 24 RDS

: 24 RDS Head : 115

: 115 Body : 35

: 35 Legs and Arms: 29

Guardian

Cost : 2250

: 2250 Firing Type : Semi

: Semi Fire Rate : 5.25

Run Speed : 5.4

: 5.4 Equip Speed : 1

: 1 1st Shot Spread : 0.1/0

: 0.1/0 Reload Speed : 2.5 seconds

: 2.5 seconds Magazine : 12 RDS

: 12 RDS Head : 195

: 195 Body : 65

: 65 Legs and Arms: 48

Phantom

Cost : 2900

: 2900 Firing Type : Automatic

: Automatic Fire Rate : 11

Run Speed : 5.4

: 5.4 Equip Speed : 1 second

: 1 second 1st Shot Spread : 0.2/0.11

: 0.2/0.11 Reload Speed : 2.5 seconds

: 2.5 seconds Magazine : 30 RDS

: 30 RDS Head : 156/140

: 156/140 Body : 39/35

: 39/35 Legs and Arms: 33/29

Vandal

Cost : 2900

: 2900 Firing Type : Automatic

: Automatic Fire Rate : 9.75

Run Speed : 5.4

: 5.4 Equip Speed : 1

: 1 1st Shot Spread : 0.25/0.157

: 0.25/0.157 Reload Speed : 2.5 seconds

: 2.5 seconds Magazine : 25 RDS

: 25 RDS Head : 160

: 160 Body : 40

: 40 Legs and Arms: 34

Shotguns

Shotgun delivers the highest damage among all the guns in Valorant but in a close combat situation. To get the most out of a shotgun like Judge, hold an off-angle and surprise your opponent with a jiggle peak.

Bucky

Cost : 850

: 850 Firing Type : Semi

: Semi Fire Rate : 1.1

Run Speed : 5.06

: 5.06 Equip Speed : 1 second

: 1 second 1st Shot Spread : 2.6

: 2.6 Reload Speed : 2.5 seconds

: 2.5 seconds Magazine : 5 RDS

: 5 RDS Head : 40/26

: 40/26 Body : 20/13

: 20/13 Legs and Arms: 17/11

Judge

Cost : 1850

: 1850 Firing Type : Automatic

: Automatic Fire Rate : 3.5

Run Speed : 5.06

: 5.06 Equip Speed : 1

: 1 1st Shot Spread : 2.25

: 2.25 Reload Speed : 2.2 seconds

: 2.2 seconds Magazine : 7 RDS

: 7 RDS Head : 34/20

: 34/20 Body : 17/10

: 17/10 Legs and Arms: 14/8

Snipers

Sniper Rifles are one of the most beloved weapons by aggressive players that can take down even two enemies in a single shot. However, their prices are relatively high when compared with other Valorant weapons.

Marshal

Cost : 950

: 950 Firing Type : Semi

: Semi Fire Rate : 1.5

Run Speed : 5.4

: 5.4 Equip Speed : 1.25 second

: 1.25 second 1st Shot Spread : 1/0

: 1/0 Reload Speed : 2.5 seconds

: 2.5 seconds Magazine : 5 RD

: 5 RD Head : 202

: 202 Body : 101

: 101 Legs and Arms: 85

Operator

Cost : 4700

: 4700 Firing Type : Automatic

: Automatic Fire Rate : 0.6

Run Speed : 5.13

: 5.13 Equip Speed : 1.5

: 1.5 1st Shot Spread : 5/0

: 5/0 Reload Speed : 3.7 seconds

: 3.7 seconds Magazine : 5 RDS

: 5 RDS Head : 255

: 255 Body : 150

: 150 Legs and Arms: 120

Heavy

Heavy weapons typically come with a huge clip that has managed to make its way to Valorant meta. If you’re playing Fade or Sova, Odin can be helpful after using the tactical ability recon.

Ares

Cost : 1550

: 1550 Firing Type : Automatic

: Automatic Fire Rate : 13

Run Speed : 5.13

: 5.13 Equip Speed : 1.25 second

: 1.25 second 1st Shot Spread : 1/0.9

: 1/0.9 Reload Speed : 3.25 seconds

: 3.25 seconds Magazine : 50 RDS

: 50 RDS Head : 72/67

: 72/67 Body : 30/28

: 30/28 Legs and Arms: 25/23

Odin

Cost : 3200

: 3200 Firing Type : Automatic

: Automatic Fire Rate : 12

Run Speed : 5.13

: 5.13 Equip Speed : 1.25

: 1.25 1st Shot Spread : 0.8/0.79

: 0.8/0.79 Reload Speed : 5 seconds

: 5 seconds Magazine : 100 RDS

: 100 RDS Head : 95/77

: 95/77 Body : 38/31

: 38/31 Legs and Arms: 32/26

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about the complete Valorant Weapon Stats list. For more tips and guides, be sure to search for Twinfinite.

