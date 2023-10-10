The 20 Rarest Legend of Zelda Games Worth a Fortune

Hopefully you have enough Rupees in your wallet to afford these Zelda games.

Few franchises are as beloved and long-lived as Nintendo’s the Legend of Zelda. Since its inception in 1986, this iconic series has not only shaped the course of action-adventure games but has also enthralled generations of gamers with its captivating lore, intricate puzzles, and memorable characters.

While many fans religiously collect every iteration of the game, there exists a subset of titles within this franchise that are as elusive as the Triforce itself. These are the games that, over time, have gained not just rare status but also carry with them a hefty price tag.

We’ve put together a list of the twenty rarest Legend of Zelda games that have become treasures in their own right due to their increasing worth in the collector’s market.

All of the estimated prices are taken from the PriceCharting website in October 2023 and reflect the prices of recently sold listings.

Ocarina of Time Collector’s Edition (PAL) – $90

The Ocarina of Time Collector’s Edition for the PAL region is a special release of the iconic game tailored for systems in Europe and other PAL territories. This edition stands out because of its distinctive gold cartridge, differentiating it from the standard gray cartridges common to the region.

The game’s content remained unchanged, ensuring players received the same beloved experience that Ocarina of Time is celebrated for, but with a shiny collectable packaging. There was a similar release in other territories, but the PAL edition is the most elusive nowadays.

Due to its limited production and regional exclusivity, the Ocarina of Time Collector’s Edition from the PAL region has become a treasured item among Zelda collectors, representing both the game’s global appeal and the special attention given to fans and collectors. The cartridge sells for roughly $90 on various online marketplaces.

Twilight Princess HD – $95

Image source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD is a high-definition remaster of the classic game, Twilight Princess, originally released for the Nintendo GameCube and Wii. Launched for the Nintendo Wii U, this enhanced version offers improved graphics, boasting sharper textures and more detailed environments, providing a fresh visual experience for both new players and returning fans.

Additionally, Twilight Princess HD introduced optimized gameplay mechanics, taking advantage of the Wii U GamePad for inventory management and off-TV play. The remaster also included amiibo support, with the Wolf Link amiibo unlocking an exclusive challenge dungeon called the “Cave of Shadows.”

This renewed iteration of Twilight Princess not only offers a visually refined journey into the land of Hyrule but also incorporates modern features and functionalities, making it a definitive version of the beloved title. Due to limited production of Wii U games, you can find the game for sale for around $95.

Twilight Princess (GameCube) – $90-100

Image source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess for the GameCube holds a unique place in the franchise’s history. Originally conceptualized and developed for the GameCube, its release coincided with the advent of the Nintendo Wii. As a result, while the game was simultaneously launched on both platforms, the bulk of the marketing and consumer attention shifted towards the Wii version due to its motion controls.

Consequently, fewer GameCube copies were produced and sold in comparison to its Wii counterpart. The GameCube edition, apart from keeping Link as traditionally left-handed, offers a world oriented as the developers initially envisioned, contrasting the mirrored layout of the Wii version.

Over time, the relative scarcity of the GameCube version, combined with its unique features and the growing nostalgia for GameCube titles, has made it a sought-after collector’s item. This demand amidst limited supply has driven its price upward, making it a prized and expensive possession for enthusiasts and collectors. It sells for around $90-100.

Zelda Collection (JP) – $100

Image source: PriceCharting

The Zelda Collection, which is better known as The Legend of Zelda: Collector’s Edition in most parts of the world, is a compilation disc for the GameCube. The Japanese version of this game is worth a bit more than other editions.

This collection brought together several classic Zelda titles in one disc, offering fans a nostalgic trip through the series’ storied history. It included The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, Ocarina of Time, and Majora’s Mask. Additionally, the disc featured a demo of Wind Waker and a series of promotional videos.

This disc was not sold normally in stores but was rather offered as a promotional item through Club Nintendo. Due to its limited availability and the iconic games it contains, Zelda Collection is a cherished item among fans and collectors, selling for about $100 or more.

Skyward Sword [Not For Resale] – $115

Image source: PriceCharting

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword [Not For Resale] is a special edition of the game specifically designed for promotional and demonstration purposes. Like other “Not For Resale” versions within the gaming industry, this edition of Skyward Sword was not meant for general retail sale.

Instead, it was often utilized in game store kiosks, allowing players to sample the innovative motion controls and gameplay mechanics ahead of the title’s public release. These demo versions typically offer select portions of the game, giving players a glimpse of the skies above and the world below in Skyward Sword.

Given their limited distribution and purpose, these [Not For Resale] versions have become rare over time. Among Zelda collectors and aficionados, the Skyward Sword [Not For Resale] edition is valued not only for its rarity but also as a unique piece of the game’s promotional history. You can find it for sale priced around $115.

Minish Cap [Not For Resale] – $115

Image source: PriceCharting

The Legend of Zelda: Minish Cap [Not For Resale] is a distinct edition of the beloved Game Boy Advance title. Crafted specifically for promotional activities and demonstrations, this version was never intended for sale in the typical retail environment.

Often found in game stores or at events, these cartridges allowed players to experience the gameplay before purchasing the actual cartridge, showcasing the game’s unique mechanics and charm. Marked clearly with “Not For Resale” to distinguish them from standard retail copies, these cartridges had a limited run and were primarily for marketing purposes.

Over time, due to their restricted distribution and unique status, Minish Cap [Not For Resale] cartridges have become rare gems in the collecting community, appreciated not only for their scarcity but also as a representation of the game’s promotional era. It can be found being sold for approximately $115.

Twilight Princess HD Amiibo Bundle – $125

Image source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD, which was released on the Wii U, is a remastered version of the original Twilight Princess game. This high-definition reimagining offers enhanced graphics, improved gameplay mechanics, and features the addition of amiibo functionality.

Packaged in the limited edition set is the game itself alongside an exclusive Wolf Link amiibo figurine. This particular amiibo not only serves as a collectible for fans but also unlocks additional content within the game when scanned on the Wii U GamePad.

The combination of the classic game’s revival in HD, along with the included amiibo and gorgeous packaging, makes the Twilight Princess HD Limited Edition a sought-after item. It sells for around $125.

The Wand of Gamelon – $200

Image source: Zelda Wiki

The Wand of Gamelon is one of the infamous games from the Legend of Zelda series released for the Philips CD-i console. Launched in 1993, this title, along with Link: The Faces of Evil and Zelda’s Adventure, were the result of a unique collaboration between Nintendo and Philips, after a failed attempt to produce a CD-ROM add-on for the Super Nintendo.

The Wand of Gamelon stands out because, unlike most Zelda games, players control Princess Zelda herself on a quest to rescue Link and King Harkinian from the evil forces of Gamelon. The game is often criticized for its clunky controls, subpar graphics, and particularly its animated cutscenes, which are deemed to have poorly executed voice acting and animation.

Over the years, these cutscenes have been widely mocked and have become a source of internet memes among the gaming community. As such, The Wand of Gamelon is often cited as one of the low points in the otherwise illustrious Legend of Zelda franchise.

That being said, the three CD-i games have amassed an odd sort of cult following. Due to its peculiarity and of course because it bears the Zelda name, copies of the Wand of Gamelon go for around $200.

Zelda Game & Watch – $200

Image source: PriceCharting

The Zelda Game & Watch is a dedicated handheld electronic game that was part of Nintendo’s Game & Watch series, released in the 1980s. These devices were precursors to the Game Boy and were pivotal in establishing Nintendo’s dominance in the handheld gaming market.

The Zelda Game & Watch, introduced in 1989, provided players with a portable Zelda experience, boasting a dual-screen setup reminiscent of the later Nintendo DS. In the game, players controlled Link, battling enemies to rescue Princess Zelda.

Although rudimentary by today’s standards, the Zelda Game & Watch is a cherished relic of gaming history, showcasing Nintendo’s early efforts in handheld gaming and the beginnings of mobile iterations for the Legend of Zelda series. These devices typically sell for around $200 each these days.

Minish Cap [Not For Resale Demo] – $200

Image source: PriceCharting

The Minish Cap [Not For Resale Demo] is a special demo version of The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, which was primarily used in retail kiosks for players to get a taste of the game before its official release.

Unlike the full game, this demo featured a limited portion of the gameplay, allowing players to experience specific segments, dungeons, or areas. Players could choose to play three areas in the game: Minish Woods, Deepwood Shrine, and Cave of Flames.

These “Not For Resale” cartridges are distinct because they were not meant to be sold to the public. As a result, they have become sought-after collectibles among video game enthusiasts and Zelda aficionados. Over the years, due to their rarity and the significance they hold as a snapshot of gaming promotion from that era, these demo cartridges can fetch a premium in the collectors’ market. This one in particular sells for around $200.

Twilight Princess [Not For Resale] – $300

Image source: LANPartyGuide

The Twilight Princess [Not For Resale] is a unique version of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. Like other “Not For Resale” editions, this was not meant for standard retail sale but was produced for specific promotional or in-store demonstration purposes.

These cartridges or discs allowed potential buyers to experience a preview of the game before its formal release. Being limited in nature, these versions usually contain select sections of the game, giving players a glimpse into the world of Twilight Princess without revealing too much. In this demo, players could choose to try a dungeon or practice fishing.

Over time, these [Not For Resale] versions have become collectible rarities, especially among Zelda fans and game collectors. Their limited distribution and the special label differentiating them from regular retail copies make them a valued piece in many collections. It can be found sold for around $300.

Majora’s Mask [Not For Resale Gold] – $465

Image source: LanPartyGuide

The Majora’s Mask [Not For Resale Gold] is a distinctive edition of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, one of the most renowned titles in the Zelda series. Designed primarily for promotional purposes, this “Not For Resale” version was not meant to be sold in regular retail outlets.

What makes this edition particularly special is its gold cartridge. Like the retail version of Majora’s Mask, this distinguished it from the standard grey cartridges of many N64 games. Used predominantly in demo kiosks at game stores, this version allowed players to experience a portion of Majora’s Mask ahead of its public release.

Due to its limited availability and eye-catching gold aesthetic, this variant has become a sought-after collector’s item. Over the years, its rarity combined with the game’s enduring popularity has made the Majora’s Mask [Not For Resale Gold] a prized possession for many Zelda enthusiasts and collectors, selling for about $465.

Ocarina of Time [Not For Resale] – $680

Image source: DKOldies

The Ocarina of Time [Not For Resale] is a special edition of one of the most iconic titles in the gaming world, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Intended primarily for promotional use rather than retail sale, these cartridges were often found in demo kiosks within video game stores, giving players an opportunity to sample the game before its official launch.

These versions typically feature specific segments or portions of the full game to introduce players to the world of Hyrule and its hero, Link. As with other “Not For Resale” versions, the limited distribution and nature of these cartridges have made them treasured items among game collectors and Zelda fans.

Over the years, the Ocarina of Time [Not For Resale] edition has gained recognition not just for its rarity but also as a piece of gaming history, representing a time when Ocarina of Time was first introduced to the world. It sells for approximately $680.

Breath of the Wild Master Edition – $700

Image source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Edition is a deluxe collector’s set that celebrates the release of one of the most acclaimed entries in the Zelda franchise. Launched alongside the standard game for the Nintendo Switch, this Master Edition is packed with exclusive items designed to entice fans.

Included in the set is a physical copy of the game, a stunning Master Sword of Resurrection figure, a Sheikah Eye collectible coin, a Relic of Hyrule: Calamity Ganon tapestry with a weather-worn map, and a Sheikah Slate carrying case for the Nintendo Switch. This set is different from the Special Edition, which did not include the Master Sword.

Each component of this edition is meticulously crafted, providing fans with tangible pieces of the game’s expansive lore. Due to its limited release and the array of collectibles, the Breath of the Wild Master Edition has become a sought-after item for both Zelda enthusiasts and collectors alike. The full set sells for about $700.

Zelda’s Adventure – $1,000+

Image source: ZeldaWiki

Zelda’s Adventure is one of the three Zelda titles released for the Philips CD-i system in the 1990s. Departing from the franchise’s traditional top-down perspective, Zelda’s Adventure adopts a more direct overhead view and employs real-world photographic backgrounds and live-action video sequences.

The game’s storyline revolves around Zelda’s quest to rescue Link by collecting seven celestial signs and confronting the antagonist, Ganon. While it was an ambitious attempt to bring a new flavor to the Zelda series, Zelda’s Adventure is often criticized for its subpar gameplay mechanics, lackluster graphics, and incongruous FMV sequences.

Over time, despite its controversial reception, the game has become a notable part of Zelda’s history due to its unique platform and the curiosity surrounding its development. Copies of Zelda’s Adventure sell for $1,000 or more.

Zelda Wind Waker / Metroid Prime Combo – $1,000+

Image source: MobyGames

While individual copies of Metroid Prime and The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker might not fetch remarkably high prices, there was a time when these two titles were bundled together in a unique release.

This special edition was launched solely in the United States during the holiday season of 2005, as noted by the Nintendo Fandom website. The package contained discs for both games with no changes made to either of them.

If you’re considering trying to buy a copy, be cautious of counterfeits since the cover art can be easily faked. Authentic versions do appear in the resale market on very rare occasions, but expect to pay a premium. It is highly sought after due to the rarity and the distinctive case artwork, selling for at least $1,000.

Majora’s Mask Adventure Set – $1,700+

Image source: Zelda Dungeon

The Majora’s Mask Adventure Set is a coveted collector’s edition of Majora’s Mask, released exclusively in European regions. This was a highly limited set with only a mere 1,000 boxes manufactured.

It included a copy of Majora’s Mask for the Nintendo 64, a soundtrack CD, a Clocktown watch, a t-shirt, two pins, a poster, and a sticker. Each set also came with a unique serial number, highlighting its exclusivity.

Due to its limited release, extensive contents, and regional specificity, the Majora’s Mask Adventure Set has become a treasured item among Zelda collectors and is seen as a testament to the lasting impact and love for the game among its fanbase. A set with all of its contents intact can sell for $1,700 on the low end, but it can often be found fetching much higher prices than that.

Oracle of Ages & Seasons Limited Edition – $3,500+

Image source: PriceCharting

The Oracle of Ages & Seasons Limited Edition is a special package released exclusively in European regions that bundles together two distinct yet interconnected titles from the Zelda series: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons. Released for the Game Boy Color, these games were unique in that while each could be played as a standalone adventure, they could also be linked to create an overarching narrative with elements from one game impacting the other.

The Limited Edition was exactly that: extremely limited. Only 500 were ever manufactured. It not only combined these two games but also came with additional collectibles: a boomerang, a shirt, two pins, and skins for both the Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance.

This edition has since become a very rare sought-after item for Zelda enthusiasts and retro game collectors, selling for $3,500 or more.

Majora’s Mask [Not For Resale Gray] – $6,800+

Image source: LanPartyGuide

The Majora’s Mask [Not For Resale Gray] is a particular edition of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask created specifically for promotional and demonstration purposes. Distinct from the conventional gold cartridge that most consumers associate with the game, this gray version was often used in retail kiosks across game stores, allowing players a preview of the game’s unique world and mechanics before its general release.

These cartridges were clearly marked “Not For Resale” to distinguish them from standard retail copies and ensure they weren’t mistakenly sold. Due to their limited production and distribution for promotional use, these gray cartridges have become rare over time.

In this demo, you could choose to play the following areas: prologue, Clock Town, Termina Field, Pirate Fortress, Goron Race, Zora Challenge, Woodfall Temple, and Woodfall Temple’s Odolwa boss battle.

For Zelda collectors and enthusiasts, the Majora’s Mask [Not For Resale Gray] holds significant value, not only because of its rarity but also as a snapshot of the game’s marketing and promotional phase. It is extremely difficult to find available for sale, and expect to pay $6,800 or more for it.

Zelda Test Cartridge – $7,350+

Image source: MCM Rose

The Zelda Test Cartridge for the NES is one of the most enigmatic and rare items associated with the Legend of Zelda franchise. Unlike typical game cartridges designed for consumer gameplay, test cartridges were used by developers and technicians for diagnostic and testing purposes, ensuring that NES hardware and systems functioned correctly.

The Zelda Test Cartridge, distinguishable by its yellow color, featured The Legend of Zelda game but wasn’t intended for standard play. Instead, it was used primarily to test and troubleshoot NES units. Due to its specialized function and limited distribution, very few of these cartridges made it into the hands of the public.

Over the years, this test cartridge has become possibly the most coveted artifact among collectors and Zelda enthusiasts, representing a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the technical aspects of early game development and system maintenance. It will likely cost over $7,350 if you manage to find a copy for sale.