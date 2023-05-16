Image Source: Nintendo

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are many different Materials to collect along the way of your journey as Link. These Materials come in all sorts of varieties from herbs or fruits to meats, and some even provide additional bonus when eaten or cooked in a dish. However, not all of these Materials are always the easiest to find throughout Hyrule. If you’re in need of some Mighty Thistle and are stuck for where to look, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Mighty Thistle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Best Mighty Thistle Location

Mighty Thistle is pretty scarce across the land of Hyrule, but you may find one plant here or there in the grass along pathways in certain areas. However, this Mighty Thistle is always tricky to find, and almost never comes in large quantities. Luckly, we’ve found a spot with quite a solid amount of Mighty Thistle growing, allowing you to farm the Material much more consistently.

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The best location for Mighty Thistle is in Piper Ridge, as located in the screenshot above. Follow the road towards the mountains, until you reach the Bokoblin fort. Defeat this Bokoblins if you wish, and then turn towards the mountains. There will be a narrow path that you can climb and follow. Follow this through, and you will emerge in a garden filled with various herbs and flowers.

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Among these herbs and flowers are many Mighty Thistle for you to pick up, so be sure to make your way around the entire garden area to pick them all up. You can also make a fire and camp beside this area to force days to pass much quicker and make the Mighty Thistle respawn, allowing you to get double the amount or repeat until the neccesaery quantity is acquired.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Mighty Thistle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

