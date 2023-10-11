Top 10 Best XSEED Nintendo Switch Games

You've seen the rest. Now, check out the best XSEED has to offer.

There are moments in which we realize that we have exhausted our supply of games and are unsure of what we should pick up to play next. In these moments, it can be handy to have a list of recommendations to refer to. Case in point: Some of the best games on the Nintendo Switch have been published by XSEED Games, but you may be unaware of what their best offerings are. Read on to see what we think are the best XSEED Nintendo Switch games.

Trinity Trigger

Image Source: Xseed Games

Fans of classic JRPGs like Secret of Mana rejoice! Trinity Trigger taps into the nostalgic action JRPG formula with resounding success and even adds some unique bells and whistles to boot. The team behind this future classic consists of industry luminaries who worked on the inspirations behind this game. Hiroki Kikuta is the composer for Trinity Trigger and was responsible for the seminal soundtrack of Secret of Mana. Chrono Cross’s character designer, Nobuteru Yūki, helms Trinity Trigger’s world design. And well, the list of legendary designers involved with this action JRPG goes on and on!

Trinity Trigger features an action combat system inspired by the Mana series, with a colorful top-down perspective giving way to engaging battles in a vibrant fantasy world. What makes this RPG stand out from its forebears is the “trigger” creature system. You capture small creatures in the environment and add them to your repertoire of weaponry. Yeah, I thought it would be something more akin to Pokemon too, but they really wanted to differentiate themselves here. Oh, and Trinity Trigger has couch co-op for up to three players! With a gorgeous vibrant setting set to remarkable music and engaging RPG mechanics, Trinity Trigger is a must-play game for action-RPG enthusiasts and fans of the Mana series.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you are in the market for a new cozy game, look no further: XSEED has you covered with Story of Seasons, the famous series of farming games once known as Harvest Moon. This newer title offers a cute town with unique residents to socialize with and possibly romance!

The characters are all adorable, the animals are even more so, and there are plenty of things to do too. You can tend to your farm, spend your days fishing, or take part in the game’s surprisingly fun mining system. Develop and expand your farm on the beach to your liking, or spend time collecting things for the town’s museum. There are also mini-games throughout with special challenges that add more fun for those achievement hunters.

Our only complaint would be the new “maker” system in which you have to use a ton of machines to process items. This does, however, add to the fun in the beginning, and is a new addition to the series’ gameplay that will likely be improved moving forward.

Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Yes, this is a card game. No, it is not boring.

Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle is hands-down the best card battling RPG that is on the Nintendo Switch. The game follows a typical school narrative in which there is an unknown, mute student who has just arrived at Tensei Academy where a new card game known as Shadowverse is the latest craze. The main character is extremely skilled at the game and will join the school’s Shadowverse club in which he will need to compete to be able to win the world championship.

In terms of story, Shadowverse provides a cheesy yet amusing experience alongside its card-battling system. There are different elements that make the gameplay fun and unique as well: You can spend dozens of hours in the game’s single-player mode on your own, or dive into the online multi-player to challenge yourself against real players. You can also engage with various NPCs and collect deck codes from them, level up in the seven classes the game has to offer, collect cards, play puzzles, and complete quests.

The game’s blend of RPG and card battle qualities makes for a well-rounded experience, so you should give this one a go if you’re out for an experience that’s colorful, addictive, and a lot of fun.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There are quite a few games that bring unique elements to the farming genre, but Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin manages to redefine it entirely for itself.

The game is an action role-playing simulation that follows a spoiled harvest goddess known as Sakuna. Her once pristine, celestial home is no more as she is banished to an island that has been overrun with demons. She then must manage to get by in the untamed wilderness and farm — you guessed it — rice!

The gameplay is especially intriguing as it is split between a couple of gameplay styles. There are levels that have side-scrolling and hack-and-slash elements which become available as players complete objectives and reveal them on the map, and they involve combat and platforming. The other side to the game is its farming, where players have control over a small hamlet in which Sakuna can grow rice. The farming tasks are completed in a third-person perspective rather than the 2.5D perspective the side-scrolling levels employ.

Farming is done via mini-games and will increase Sakuna’s stats, meaning that the platform levels become less difficult. This encourages engaging in some fun side-scrolling combat against demons while also tending to your glorious rice farm in equal measure.

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This Story of Seasons entry is definitely more likely to appeal to long-standing fans of the Harvest Moon series, as it is essentially a 3D remake of Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town for the Game Boy Advance.

It will also be right up your alley if you love wholesome game experiences that center around farming and day-to-day life. Tend to your crops, raise your animals, and romance some of the bachelors or bachelorettes of Mineral Town as you sink hour after hour into a cozy gaming experience.

And did we mention that you can have a strawberry cow? Yes, it is pink, and yes, it produces strawberry milk. If that doesn’t sell how endearing and lovable this title is, we don’t know what will.

AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed is the precursor to AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed, a game that proved to be a surprise hit.

While it is technically a remake of the first game on the PSP, it is also the first time that the title has been released in the West since the original was exclusive to Japanese players. There are supernatural creatures stalking the pop culture mecca of Akihabara, and you need to fight them by exposing their skin to the sunlight. It is not always easy, as camera controls can be difficult to grasp which makes for less efficient combo-building.

The game is funny tribute to otaku culture, and more importantly, it’s pretty fun. Players will find themselves questioning morality throughout the gameplay, considering whether or not somebody is really an enemy. The story and setting are definitely stronger than the combat, which shouldn’t be too much of an issue if you are more keen on plot and humor than battling.

Also, yes: It’s a vampire game in which you undress the enemies. Trust us though: it is worth a look despite the sometimes-awkward combat and premise.

Corpse Party

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Corpse Party stands out on our list, as it is a horror game with heavy visual novel qualities.

In the cult hit, you follow a group of students who perform a ritual which, of course, ends up going wrong. They are then transported from the safety of their classroom to Heavenly Host Elementary, a school that was the scene to a slew of terrible murders and multiple tragedies. desperate to get home, they must explore the ethereal school ground for clues they can use to uncover the truth of what happened and find a way home before they all perish.

Corpse Party combines multiple elements to make for a really psychologically distressing experience, from its enthralling mystery to its unexpectedly gruesome gore. If you like a good scary story that will stick with you for a while, check the game out ASAP.

Fate/EXTELLA LINK

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Fate/EXTELLA LINK is is the sequel to Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star and is primarily an action-packed game, and its story centers around 26 Heroic Spirits from different points in time.

It is set following the events of the Holy Grail War from Fate/Extra and follows various perspectives from different characters such as war hero Nero and her master, Hakuno Kishinami. While the main story takes center stage, players can take on side stories from other servants and experience new points of view as well.

You can customize your own character and play through eight different classes that bring unique combat styles to the table. Nero Claudius, for instance, is a Saber swordsman and plays as a balanced servant with powerful sword skills while on the other hand, Tamamo no Mae is a Caster magus who has less balance but strong magic skills.

We definitely recommend that you check out its predecessor first, but the sequel stands strong as a fun game with engaging combat.

Rune Factory 4 Special

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Have I purchased this game on an insane amount of platforms? Yes, I have, and there are plenty of reasons why.

Rune Factory 4 Special will scratch all of your gaming itches, as it includes a nice blend of genres that the series is well-known for. You can farm, socialize, and experience quality JRPG elements in one game which include a strong story, memorable characters, focus on exploration, combat mechanics, and artistic choices. The gameplay is addictive, and the characters are all unique with varying personalities and interests. If you are familiar with Stardew Valley’s villagers and how their likes or dislikes work, you will feel right at home getting to know the residents in Rune Factory 4 Special.

If you enjoy Story of Season or JRPGs, this is a good game that will have you feeling comfortable with its familiarity while also bringing you into a zone in which you can experience less traditional genres.

Rune Factory 5

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Much like its predecessor, Rune Factory 5 is neither a farming game nor a JRPG. It is both.

This game is a standalone experience just as the previously listed title is, and it’s a lot of fun for fans of wholesome gameplay experiences. The art style is cute and colorful too, making it especially appealing for those who prefer a more relaxing, cozy title.

Players will also be able to tame fantastical creatures and have them help around their farms. Yes, multiple farms! There is one farm for each element, and each one is on the back of an adorable dragon. Outside of the farming, the questing is a ton of fun, and you can customize your parties as you wish.

That just about covers our picks for the top XSEED games on Nintendo Switch. If you’re a big fan of their catalogue, make sure to voice off in the comments section below!