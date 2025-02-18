Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape One Review – New Nostalgia

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape One on PlayStation 5

I’m a big fan of the Life Is Strange games, but I’ve craved a new narrative adventure series from DontNod for a while now. Something original, yet still features the mix of emotion and nostalgia the studio’s games are known for.

Cue the release of the first entry in the Lost Records series, focusing on a group of teenage girls and telling a story that switches back and forth between the summer of 1995 and the modern day. You play as Swann, a socially awkward 16-year-old struggling to meet new friends. She finds it hard to manage both the excitement and stress that comes with trying to make and maintain friendships in your mid-teens.

Wonderful Storytelling

Releasing in two parts, Bloom & Rage’s story is only just starting. The themes, emotion, and potentially sci-fi elements of the story are just bubbling below the surface, teasing what is to come in the second Tape.

However, Tape One’s storytelling is phenomenal. It’s slow and understated, but intentionally so. You’re given time to get to know the other three girls: Nora, Autumn, and Kat. You’re genuinely hanging out with them. You’ll walk through the local forest, chill by the lake, make up a name for your band, and erm… try and curse people. The usual teenager stuff.

Each of the four girls fits into pretty standard stereotypes. There’s Swann the quiet nerd, Nora the loudmouth, Autumn the more sensible one, and Kat the quietly feisty one. Nora has dyed her fringe and wears loads of makeup, smoking and drinking to be as cool as possible, while Kat will only involve herself when she really wants to. They’re the kinds of characters we’ve seen in countless teen movies over the years, but the way Lost Records: Bloom & Rage introduces them makes you connect with them incredibly quickly.

The game doesn’t jump back and forth between story beats; it gives you time to take in the world and get to know Swann’s new group of friends. The game gives the group dynamic and each relationship time to breathe in a way few narrative adventure games do, and it’s all the better for it. The hangout vibe is similar to some of Linklater’s films in a lot of ways, and the game slows the action down, allowing you to take in the stunning visuals as often as it can without getting in the way of itself.

Keeping The Story Moving

That’s not to say Bloom & Rage is devoid of drama and emotion. The end of Tape One is powerful, but there are moments throughout that pack a punch. Conversations, tonal shifts, and increased stakes keep the story moving, adding to the strength of the central relationship.

The presentation in those dramatic moments is a little different from DontNod’s other titles, too. In the vein of the similarly structured Until Dawn and Dark Pictures games, there are a lot of close-up shots in Lost Records. The focus is often on the characters’ facial expressions rather than the world around them.

There are two strands to Lost Records: Bloom & Rage’s story, though. Between the ‘95 set sections, you spend time with Swann at a bar in Velvet Cove as she waits to meet up with the girls again. While I found these moments less interesting, since the intent of those scenes is to add context to the flashbacks, it’s a good way of presenting some character development. There’s little to them beyond some chat and worldbuilding, and the dialog can be a little cliched at times, but it’s nice to have a break in the 1995 nostalgia. It keeps the game moving, stopping it from getting lost amidst all the chilling out.

Making Memories

While chatting is the focus of Tape One, there’s one core gameplay mechanic that much of the game revolves around. Swann, a movie nerd at heart, carries a camcorder with her everywhere.

As you explore, you look at the world through Swann’s camera to film a few seconds of what’s happening around the crew of friends. Birds sitting on fenceposts, flags blowing in the wind, or friends doing their thing all make for things to film. The moments can both be progression-based or intended as collectibles, with you needing to film a few things to move the scene on at times. You can then put those clips together to create short memory films.

While the mechanic is far from complex and isn’t the most engaging feature on its own, it fits perfectly within the tone and structure of Lost Records. Since so much of the game is built around hanging out with the girls, taking time to explore through Swann’s camera only serves to immerse you further into the world.

A Different Kind of Nostalgia

As a game that’s built on nostalgia, it’s great that Bloom & Rage isn’t reliant on IP and familiar iconography. There’s no “Hey look at this famous film from the 90s. You remember that don’t you?” The nostalgia is focused more on how you felt in your teenage years. It works for people of any age, who grew up at any time, it might just be a little more impactful for anyone who remembers the mid-90s.

As a mid-90s baby, my mid-teen memories are a little different, but Lost Records: Bloom & Rage perfectly captures the awkwardness and excitement of making new friends. The characters are a joy to spend time with and the tone makes for a lovely story. While it’s clear there’s more drama bubbling below the surface, ready to burst out, Bloom & Rage is shaping up to be my favorite narrative adventure game since Life Is Strange: Before The Storm.

Characters are all fun to hang out with.

Swann's camera mechanic fits the narrative perfectly.

Beautiful world to explore. Cons Some awkward writing at times.

Modern-day sections aren't as strong as the 1995 set scenes. A copy of this game was provided by the publisher for review. Reviewed on PS5.

