7 Minutes In Hell Early Access Review – Full Of Potential

New horror comedy co-op game 7 Minutes In Hell is in early access, and we were lucky enough to join the fun. Players enter this hellish gameshow in a team of up to four or, if they dare, as a solo player. I played solo and in a duo to get an idea of what the experience would offer. I came out of it convinced this works better as a team game.

The basic premise is that you are a contestant in a horrific gameshow: 7 Minutes In Hell. The game thrusts you into a maze of dark rooms full of creepy creatures and deadly obstacles. Your job is to find money, pick up and use items, and avoid dying. If you get to the exit and survive, you can spend your money on helpful items for the next round. Each round becomes harder and more deadly as you progress.

Solo players will enjoy 7 Minutes In Hell, but a team of friends would get much more enjoyment out of it. The gameplay design of 7 Minutes In Hell certainly leans more towards a chaotic co-op than a solo adventure. When entering for the first time, all alone and unsure of what to expect, it was pretty creepy. Players start with nothing but a flashlight with limited battery life to enter the darkness. There was nowhere in the main menu to explain the controls so I hadn’t discovered how to run until my teammate joined me much later.

This first stumble meant I died pretty quickly: first when a venomous spider bit me repeatedly (turns out you can’t rake a spider to death) and then when some sort of hulk of a janitor chased me down. As a solo player, I didn’t find the exit at all, and got lost easily. When my duo partner joined me, the game came to life.

When joining the game together, we first met up in the lobby. This is a kind of green room where contestants relax before they begin 7 Minutes In Hell. Here, players prepare by checking the board for a potential sponsor, buying items from the vending machine, and customizing their avatars. There is also a kind of spinnable ‘wheel of fortune’ on the wall by the elevator and a workbench. As we were playing in a very early access version of 7 Minutes In Hell, we didn’t have every feature available. This didn’t spoil the fun, however.

It is pretty clear that 7 Minutes In Hell will become more fleshed out over time, especially as player feedback comes in throughout early access. Eventually, the customization will add some fun personalization for players. The workbench is intriguing and we spent a while debating what crafting and combo possibilities there will be.

The first round as a duo was hilarious. As a solo player it was creepy, sure, but with a team, the game becomes both strategic and silly. There is just something fun about having someone to scream at when you stumble upon a ghoul standing by a hospital bed. It is also easier to keep track of which rooms you have explored with a teammate beside you.

At times I probably would have died from random spinning blades protruding from the floor if playing solo. Thankfully, I had a friend who ran into them first. Literally. Despite their limbs being ripped off by a giant serrated blade, you can revive your friend before continuing. This is also why it is a good idea for at least two teammates to stay together while exploring.

I can imagine 7 Minutes In Hell being all the more chaotic and funny with a full four-person team. In one round, we were given orange spray paint cans. After some obligatory rude graffiti, we started thinking about how useful these could prove. Of course, we sprayed a giant spider to see if it would back off. It did not. These spray cans give a bit of non-verbal communication between players, however. An arrow to show the way to the exit, a cross to show a dead-end, for example.

Speaking of communication, I would wholeheartedly advise players to organize comms via Discord or another platform. The game offers a walkie-talkie which you must find or purchase, but why have an item taking up space in your inventory? Co-op games are all the more fun when players can communicate. Of course, if you prefer to treat the game as if it were a real gameshow, then, by all means, use the in-game features alone.

There is no avoiding the fact that 7 Minutes In Hell is similar to other online co-op horror games. Players must work together to survive, collect items, and make money, and there is usually time for tomfoolery and shenanigans. Despite some similarities, I wouldn’t go as far as to suggest this game is derivative or that there is no room for another co-op horror title. 7 Minutes In Hell promises to always grow and evolve with regular updates and by taking onboard player suggestions. The game should hopefully never become stale or boring. It is easy to predict that this game will be popular among streamers as the potential for sub-games is huge.

As long as one teammate survives, the rounds (or days) continue, each getting tougher and more monster-filled than the one before. The procedurally generated spaces offer round after round of unique and unpredictable adventures, and the game produces bigger and better monsters as each day passes. This promise of fresh, new adventures each time is a huge draw. Now, all we have to do is survive…

Overall, 7 Minutes In Hell was a really fun game to try out, even in very early access. As we couldn’t play with a lot of the features I can’t give it more than a tentative score. But please bear in mind this score is also full of hope and positivity for what is to come. We only experienced a slither of what is to offer and I, for one, am intrigued to see what 7 Minutes In Hell will bring.

Full of potential

Fresh and exciting Cons Solo isn’t as fun

No explanation of controls

Some features not working yet A copy of this game was provided by the publisher for review. Reviewed on PC.

