5 Fun, Not Meta Genshin Impact Teams that Can Still Wreck Enemies

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Genshin Impact has a pretty dominant meta, and it’s easy to get swept up in the idea of using the best of the best characters available; the title is a gacha game, after all. However, off-meta teams can be just as strong (and oftentimes more fun) as meta teams. Some of them just require a lot of resources to build. For players looking to just have fun and have already made it to a lot of end-game content, that’s not a problem. Here are five teams that aren’t in the current meta, that can still dominate enemies, and are unique and fun to play.

Sniper Nahida

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

One of the most interesting teams in Genshin Impact, period, is the Sniper Nahida setup. This team is centered around Nahida’s Elemental Skill to take out any enemy in sight.

The team consists of Nahida, Raiden Shogun, another Dendro unit, and a catalyst user that has the weapon, Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers.

First use Shogun’s Elemental Skill. Then you can go into Sniper Nahida mode with her Skill. The other Dendro unit will boost Nahida’s Elemental Mastery (therefore boosting her Skill’s damage). They can also hold the Deepwood Memories artifact set to boost Dendro damage passively.

The catalyst user with TTDS will give Nahida more ATK — just make sure you stay on Raiden Shogun for 20 seconds before using her skill because of the internal cooldown on the weapon. This can easily be done by traveling as Shogun.

Alternatively, Biazhu’s release will make this team even more deadly. He can equip TTDS and provide the EM boost as the second Dendro character. That frees up a spot for someone else to provide passive damage/ utility.

“I Don’t Want to Play Anymore”

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

If you’ve decided you just don’t want to button mash strategically anymore, then this is the perfect team. This specific rendition of the team will rain down rocks on your enemies while you stand to the side and watch.

You’ll need Zhongli, Gorou, Geo Traveler, and Albedo. The fun part about this is just spam everyone’s abilities at once. From there, use Zhongli’s Elemental Skill to create another pillar (it has a very short cooldown, so don’t worry if you used it previously). Then climb on top of the pillar and watch the carnage unfold.

You don’t have to use Geo Traveler, but it’s a good option that everyone who’s been to Liyue has. And if you haven’t, change the Traveler’s element at a Statue of the Seven. There are also a few other options you can sub in if you don’t have any of the characters, such as Yae Miko, Fischl, or Noelle. Just make sure that whatever you’re subbing in can proc damage without a normal attack.

Turret Mode Time

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Sometimes you want to spam your auto attack and call it a day, and there’s a perfect team for that. The main players in this team are C6 Mika, C2 Jean, and C2 Yun Jin. Yun Jin will also perform much better at this if you have her C6.

From there, choose a fast, auto-attack-heavy character. This is generally Yoimiya or Ayato as they can dish out some significant Elemental damage from their abilities. Childe is another decent pick here.

If you want to sacrifice a bit of attack speed or don’t have one of the characters above, you can sub in Raiden Shogun. While she won’t give you any attack speed, she will buff your attacks and provide an Elemental Reaction with Electro.

“Guoba, I choose you!”

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Are you a Pokemon and Genshin Impact fan? Then you can create a team of Genshin Impact characters that have helpful creatures. In fact, you can create a pretty busted team with Fischl, Kokomi, Xiangling, and Sucrose.

Of course, you can mix and match with the characters you have as long as they have a cute little friend with them (that does damage of course). Instead of fighting endless hordes of Hilichurls and Slimes, sit back and relax for once.

Sharpshooter Ganyu

Image Source: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Similar to Sniper Nahida, Ganyu can also turn into a long-distance killing machine. She can deal massive amounts of damage pretty easily with a team like Xingqiu, Shenhe, and Raiden Shogun.

Shenhe provides additional damage, but she can be swapped for another Cryo character if you don’t have her. A Cryo character is necessary for boosting Ganyu’s CRIT Rate, which lets you really focus Ganyu’s artifacts on CRIT Damage.

Xingiu and Raiden provide even more backup damage while Ganyu takes down enemies from afar.

