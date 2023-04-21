Image Source: Disney

Disney’s new racing game, Speedstorm, is trying to take the lead against the competition with a current release roster that features a variety of classic Disney characters. Only time will tell if the fan-favorite heroes will keep this game super popular. Out of the gates, the gameplay seems to be fast and fun and takes after the same formula from the genre-defining Mario Kart in many ways, so you can get behind the wheel of your favorite Disney star and put the pedal to the metal. But before you do, you’ll need to know about the best Disney Speedstorm racers, all 18 ranked so far to get ahead of the competition.

18. Celia Mae

Celia Mae, from Monsters, Inc., starts at the bottom of this list because she is the racer who lacks the most overall speed. Her starting stats are slightly below average and she doesn’t gain any advantages from her class abilities or unique skills. Since she’s a defender, her main benefit is a defensive shield when ramming into an opponent, and she can only gain extra boost by remaining in a rival’s slipstream. Her unique skill creates a circle around her that only generates a small amount of boost, but can be increased if there are no opponents around. This means when you’re going neck and neck for the finish, her unique skill is weaker per rival racer around you. And that’s just plain bad.

17. Goofy

Goofy, poor Goofy. It’s sad to see such a fan-favorite character suffer so much in this game. As a Defender class racer, Goofy doesn’t have quite the speed he needs to keep up with the competition, and his starting stats don’t do him enough justice in this department either. And what really holds him back and ranks him this low is the fact that his speed-boosting unique skill is… well, Goofy. As soon as you activate it normally, you will temporarily lose control of your kart, and that is too much of a negative.

16. Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse needs no introduction, and he’s definitely not overpowered as the original Disney mascot for decades past. Mickey has decent starting stats, but the fun-loving hero suffers from a very poor starting combat stat. The main negative that keeps him so low on this list is his unique skill; Trailblazer. It makes you invincible and it also speeds you up for an extended amount of time.

The downside is that it always leaves a musical trail behind that you that your opponents can use to speed up as well. Overall, this huge disadvantage puts him low on this list. Looks like the slang term “Mickey Mouse” describes Disney’s mascot in this racing game.

15. Meg

Meg is a Trickster classed racer from the Hercules movie. In the movie, she was a helper of Hades and wanted to take Hercules down for her own agenda, but later changes her mind and heart. Her special ability, Grecian Burn, is a great way to get a super fast boost, but sadly, it’s only temporary and not much better than her natural Trickster boosting bonus. She’s also going to struggle early on in the game due to her extremely low top speed and combat stats. For now, she might be more about looks than performance.

14. Figment

Figment is a nice character to include and is just about average as a starting racer. He gives decent starting stats that allow you to improve the ones you need most for how your playstyle matches this character. Compared to the characters ranked below him, he has a useable unique skill that has a pretty good effect.

When activating it, you can mess with the vision of nearby racers while gaining extra speed. This could have been too OP and ruin other players’ fun. As it stands, it seems to do just enough to interfere with other people’s screens but could stand to do just a bit more. Hey, it would make sense to force other racers to use more of their imagination when battling this guy, right?

13. Sulley

The main monster man from Monsters, Inc., Sulley is a good middle-of-the-pack type of racer who’s better than most, but not as good as some. His stats do give him some upper-end advantages, with the usual mitigated lower ones to balance him out. He belongs to the Brawler class but it’s not too easy to utilize his ability to crash into others for a stun because if you miss, you could potentially suffer for it.

His unique skill causes him to roar and stun nearby racers, which you can do three times when fully charged. It’s got a decent range, and as a total package, Sulley is a good choice but is not entirely beginner friendly. So be careful — using him might make a monster out of you.

12. Mike Wazowski

Another racer from Monsters, Inc., Mike Wazowski is already an enhanced version of Meg, sadly for her. Overall, he has superior starting stats, and his unique skill is much better. When you activate his Doors ability, he puts doors ahead of him that give you a speed boost when you go through them, and when you put a door behind you, an opponent who goes through the door will be teleported backward. Although a neat trick, it’s almost always better to just give yourself a boost so you can control the benefit. The doors are too small and narrow, so it’s relatively easy for opponents to dodge them. But Mike makes it a bit higher from the bottom because his Speedster class gives him a high top speed. Poor Mike, looks like he still has more work to do.

11. Mowgli

The Jungle Book’s Mowgli is a wild child from the jungles of India raised by animals. In this game, he has average stats and an average unique skill, making him… you guessed it… average overall. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. He’s a good beginning character that has the ability to unleash a pack of three wolves to send at opponents. When you let loose a wolf, you get a momentary speed boost, and if you manage to hit an opponent, you get to stun them for even more of a benefit.

Mowgli is all about boosting, but without the starting top speed to match, he’ll have to keep playing catch up after passing opponents and being passed by them eventually. He’s a fun wild child that needs some growing and leveling up before reaching his full potential.

10. Li Shang

From Mulan, Li Shang is a warrior who’s known for being serious and tough. He has a good balance of base statistics and skills including Rush, Fire, Shield, and Bomb. His special ability is called Military Might and allows you to throw a wooden staff that stuns enemies while offering some protection to your car. He’s not higher on this list because while he has a decent offensive attack it requires a good amount of skill to hit with successfully.

Also, he has a very low boost, which means if you need some extra oomph toward the end, he’s going to fall short. But overall, this guy packs a punch and will be good in the hands of more experienced racers, or martial arts masters.

9. Baloo

Baloo, from The Jungle Book, is a fun fan-favorite who has the highest starting top speed stats, making him an excellent choice for racing veterans. For others, he can be difficult to use because he suffers from low handling and acceleration. If you make any mistakes or are slowed down by your opponents, it’s hard to catch up.

His unique skill is not that impressive because although you become temporarily invulnerable, you’ll need to throw fruits and shift your focus on collecting them to replenish your nitro boost. This can prove to be distracting, and opponents can grab your fruit to use it too. Baloo can also throw rotten fruits behind him to stun opponents, so you do get some versatility there. Overall, Baloo will be become “Bear-y good” the more experienced you become and increase his stat weaknesses.

8. Mulan

Mulan has the pros and cons of being a warrior princess in this game. On one hand, she has a strong unique skill that launches a stream of fireworks at your opponents and a guided rocket from behind your car that blows up opponents with a large AoE effect. Both of these bump her up above Li Shang since these attacks are easier to hit with.

On the other hand, she has rather low starting stats overall, so it will take time to build her up to be more competitive. Compared to the others higher on this list, you’ll need to do a lot more leveling up to really get her going. But hey, it’s all in the name for her family’s honor, so all good.

7. Beast

Beast is starting to show what some of the top-tier racers can accomplish in this game. For starters, putting him in the Brawler class with a high top-speed stat is a great choice when compared to someone similar to Baloo, because as a Brawler, Beast gets boost bonuses when crashing into other racers and also stuns them. How’s that for a one-two punch?

His unique skill is above average in how he unleashes a wide roar to stun opponents in front of him or can jump up ahead, and after roaring or jumping three times in a race, he’ll enter a buffed rage mode. He’s versatile, with top speed, stun power, and excellent handling making him a triple threat.

6. Belle

Belle, from Beauty and the Beast, is a popular heroine who discovers true love and saves the Beast, along with everyone in his castle. She’s a top-tier racer in this game due to her versatile unique skill that can either spawn relatively large furniture obstacles on the track to stun opponents or can be used to create birds for a speed boost. In either case, her skill is very fast and easy to use.

Even though she’s also boost-focused, she does have above-average starting stats making her well-rounded. If only her starting stats were better, she’d be at the top. This beauty definitely has a savage side.

5. Hercules

The half-breed mythological deity Hercules really reveals what high top-tier racing characters in this game are made of. For starters, he has great all-around starting stats that consist of high top-speed acceleration, and good handling. A nice combination indeed. Although his starting boost is low, it makes for only one stat to focus on improving while you get more familiar and experienced with the game.

In the meantime, his unique skill is balanced with the ability to speed you up while following the trail of Pegasus. It’s not super difficult to do but requires a slight bit of focus. However, you also get added protection and can make a trail over a long area to stun a bunch your opponents. Very mighty and Herculean indeed.

4. Elizabeth Swan

Elizabeth Swan, from Pirates of the Caribbean fame, makes her racing debut in Disney’s Speedstorm. The kit of Elizabeth shows what it takes to be a top-tier character just short of being number one. She has above-average starting stats with just a bit of a low top speed, but that won’t stop her from outperforming most of the other racers, especially early on. Her unique skill boosts Elizabeth forward and knocks opponents out of the way while creating a trail behind her that acts like an obstacle.

This is similar to Hercules, but she has better stats overall and since she’s a Defender class, she benefits from speeding up whenever she’s behind a racer. And since she can dash into others to gain a Defender shield, she has the perfect balance of offense and defense, with a high dose of speed. Elizabeth is sure to be a prized treasure for any Speedstorm player.

3. Donald Duck

Donald Duck has decent starting base statistics, but he does have the highest values in what matters most. His acceleration and handling are top-notch, and his boost and combat are nothing to scoff at either putting him at the top of the Brawler class. If you like being able to out maneuver your opponents while unleashing attacks, Donald’s your duck.

His Speedstorm unique skill gives him the best balance of offense and defense in the game, barely outdoing Elizabeth Swan. When you activate it, he gets instant protection from any one hit, and as you get attacked, you can get angry instantly to power up. Donald Duck will have your opponents yelling “Aw, phooey!” “Aw, nuts!”

2. Randall

Being a Trickster class, Randall is supposed to be all about boosting and charging into others to try and confuse them with reversed controls. That makes for a powerful set of abilities, and Randall poses to be among the best of the best when it comes to Tricksters. He has a good spread of starting stats, and his unique skill allows him to turn invisible for a limited amount of time.

This is a super powerful ability that can be strategically used towards the end of the race to prevent opponents from being able to attack or ram into you. And to top it off, when you drive Randall near a rival, you collect screams from them and then you’ll gain a speed boost once you get your fifth scream. When charged, your trail can make it difficult for those behind you to see the track. Talk about tricky!

1. Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp, oops, Jack Sparrow, from Pirates of the Caribbean takes the top spot with the best base statistics overall and a powerful unique skill. Stat-wise, his only weakness is the combat rating, but that doesn’t matter as much as being quick to accelerate, easy to maneuver, and having a fast top speed. With all that, it’s easy to use Jack’s unique skill that stuns nearby opponents with your aura while replenishing your nitro boost fuel.

As the best representative of the Trickster class, you’ll have arguably the best stats and unique skill while being able to use the Trickster ability of bumping into opponents and reversing their controls causing them to either quickly adjust or get confused and mess up. Once you start playing with Jack Sparrow, you’ll quickly realize why he’s top tier, and you’ll know why he said, “I have a rendezvous beyond my beloved horizon.”

Those are the best Disney Speedstorm racers, all 18 ranked so far. With plenty of fan-favorite Disney characters making their appearance in the new Disney Speedstorm racing game, it’s going to be a fun ride seeing who makes the cut. As the game grows, there’ll be more racers added, and we’d like to hear from you who you want to see!

Also, even if your favorite characters aren’t ranked too high, that shouldn’t stop you from having fun with them. Thankfully, you can improve them with leveled up stats and custom crew members. Make sure to keep up the pace with Twinfinite to check out all the news and strategies for Disney’s Speedstorm so you can stay ahead of the competition.

