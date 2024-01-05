Who’s That Pokemon?: Kanto Edition – Only Real Pokemaniacs Can Complete This Quiz

The Pokemon franchise has spanned several Generations, with plenty of video games and animated series taking place over a variety of Regions. Most impressively, however, is that there are now over one thousand different specimens in the world of Pokemon, with these little creatures taking on appearances that range between everything creepy, cool, and cute. Naturally, these little creatures hold a special place in the hearts of fans, especially those who grew up and watched new additions make their way into the franchise over the years.

A fond memory for many of these fans is the ‘Who’s that Pokemon?’ shorts featured in episodes of the original Pokemon anime, where a silhouette would appear, giving you a few moments to guess what mystery ‘Mon is obscured. Well, to test you all, we’ve bought this back in quiz format, featuring Kantonian Pokemon from the original 151 designs. That’s right! There are 10 mystery Gen 1 Pokemon obscured in the shadows, and it’s up to you to try and work out who they might be.

Do you think you have what it takes to guess ’em all? Perhaps you will prove yourself to be a true Pokemon Master, or perhaps you’ll find yourself failing at the task and blasting off like Team Rocket themselves. However, there’s only one way to find out! Grab your bag, purchase a few Poke Balls and a handful of Potions, then dive right into our quiz below!

(Image sources: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite)

